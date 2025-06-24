Karrion Kross gets emotional after WWE finally gives him a match at Night of Champions 2025

Karrion Kross is finally on the verge of a push as WWE has booked a match between him and Sami Zayn for Night of Champions 2025. Following this week's RAW, Kross took to his X account to thank fans for their unwavering support.

It's no secret that the former NXT Champion had quietly become a fan favorite, as he was being loudly cheered despite being relegated to Main Event. Although he did make appearances in backstage segments on TV, he rarely got to perform on RAW. However, the WWE higher-ups have now finally rewarded Karrion Kross for his efforts by giving him a match at Night of Champions 2025 this week.

Kross is set to face Sami Zayn at the upcoming premium event, after weeks of simmering tensions between the two on the red brand. The 39-year-old star took to X to acknowledge fans' support and thank them for having his back.

Trending

Check out his tweet:

"All of you online & especially live at the shows made this happen. Stay loud for what you like and what you want to see. Keep it •positive• and they will always listen. In closing: I told you, I’m very big on loyalty. When you show up for me, I’ll show out for you," wrote Kross.

Expand Tweet

It now remains to be seen how Karrion Kross fares at Night of Champions 2025, as Zayn is expected to be the heavy favorite heading into the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!