Former WWE champion has surprising reaction after getting attacked by Sami Zayn; huge match confirmed

A former WWE champion was attacked by Sami Zayn on RAW. He had a surprising reaction to this assault.
Karrion Kross was a dominant force during his time in NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, since joining the main roster, his booking has been lackluster. His booking suffered after the Final Testament stable ended following the release of the Authors of Pain. Since then, he has only competed in a handful of matches, with his last televised match taking place on April 18.
However, Karrion Kross has spent most of his time manipulating and playing mind games with other WWE stars. He tried to do this to AJ Styles before his WrestleMania match. He even faced Styles on the April 14 episode of RAW. In recent weeks, he has been trying to get into the head of Sami Zayn in an attempt to get the latter to tap into his darker side.
Tonight, Sami Zayn was interviewed backstage after his loss to Randy Orton last week on SmackDown. However, he was interrupted by Kross, who reiterated that Sami will never become World Champion unless he changes. In response, Sami punched him in the face and told him he spoke to Adam Pearce about facing Kross. When he left, Kross and Scarlett burst out laughing.
It will be interesting to see who will win when these two men finally lock horns.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!