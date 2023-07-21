Jon Moxley could be kicked out of the Blackpool Combat Club if top free agent debuts as a heel in AEW

Jon Moxley's position within the Blackpool Combat Club appears to be hanging in the balance if the top agent Nick Aldis arrives in AEW.

Following Moxley's unexpected surrender at Blood & Guts, where he shook hands with the Elite after the show went air off, tensions within the BCC could have reached a boiling point.

Adding fuel to the fire is the looming presence of top free agent Nick Aldis, who could possibly make his debut in AEW as a heel and attack Jon Moxley by kicking him out of the Blackpool Combat Club.

This would undoubtedly cause ripples of shock as The Purveyor of Violence has been an integral part of the BCC's success. Moreover, this potential removal could lead Moxley to forge an alliance with his old friend, Eddie Kingston, who had issues with Claudio Castagnoli.

Recalling their match at Forbidden Door, where both Moxley and Kingston faced each other in a tag team match but were hesitant to attack each other during the match, which indicates a strong bond between the two.

With Moxley out of the faction, a possible babyface turn could be on the horizon as he seeks redemption and retribution against the new Blackpool Combat Club.

The Purveyor of Violence could team up with Eddie Kingston once again, the duo might find themselves against the new BCC of Nick Aldis and Claudio Castagnoli, setting the stage for an epic clash at All In.

Will Jon Moxley's association with the Blackpool Combat Club come to a bitter end, or will he embrace his babyface persona with Eddie Kingston? Only time will tell.

Jon Moxley secretly responded to criticism, says WWE veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray speculates that Jon Moxley's actions during the Blood and Guts match might be his subtle response to criticism. Moxley entered the cage with a fork and struck both Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page, but no one bled.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Ray found this unusual and suggested it could be Moxley's way of addressing criticism he often faces for bleeding excessively in matches.

"That was odd, I almost thought that was a subliminal FU from Jon Moxley to everyone that has complained about blood in Moxley's matches," Bully Ray said.

Moxley's performance continues to generate discussions and keep fans, and experts intrigued.

Do you think Nick Aldis will sign with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars