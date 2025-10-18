Jon Moxley to be kicked out of Death Riders by the faction's new leader at WrestleDream? Possibility explored

Jon Moxley is set for a high-stakes match at AEW WrestleDream. Should he not get the job done, could he be outed as the leader of the Death Riders by one of his members?Tomorrow night at the pay-per-view, Mox is set to take on Darby Allin in an &quot;I Quit&quot; match. This will be the follow-up to their Coffin Match last month at All Out. Despite everything, Allin has yet to stop going after the group, and this match may be the final way to settle all their grievances.For the past few months, it has been shaky from the Purveyor of Violence. He lost his world title at All In and lost during the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door. His win against Darby last month was with the help of PAC. He is far from being at rock bottom, but things could turn south for him if he cannot come away with a victory at WrestleDream.There is no denying that the Death Riders will assist him in his match. But if he ends up being the one to say &quot;I Quit&quot; despite their help, Claudio Castagnoli could take drastic measures. As Jon Moxley's main enforcer, he has done everything asked of him. Should another disappointment happen, he could decide to overrule Mox and take over as the leader. The rest of the group may decide to follow suit.Jon Moxley is said to be the locker room leader in AEWDespite being one of the biggest villains in wrestling and one who seems to have no care in the world about certain things, Jon Moxley was said to be a major role model within the company.While appearing on the Ariel Helwani Show recently, Darby Allin talked about his rival and acknowledged how he was someone who led by example. He broke character for a brief moment and had full praise for how Mox was behind the scenes.&quot;Mox leads by example. He's there at every show. He's there when it starts, here there when it closes. He's got no ego,&quot; Allin said. [H/T - AIR on X]AIR @AIRGold_LINKDarby Allin says Jon Moxley is the locker room leader in AEW! &quot;Mox leads by example. He's there at every show. He's there when it starts, hrs there when it closes. He's got no ego.&quot;Should a scenario happen where Jon Moxley gets kicked out of the Death Riders, he could easily transition back to being a babyface. He is a popular star within the roster and could once more become the locker room leader on-screen. This is only in the case that he finally pivots from being a heel.