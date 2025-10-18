  • home icon
  • Jon Moxley to be kicked out of Death Riders by the faction's new leader at WrestleDream? Possibility explored

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:46 GMT
Jon Moxley is the leader of the Death Riders [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Jon Moxley is set for a high-stakes match at AEW WrestleDream. Should he not get the job done, could he be outed as the leader of the Death Riders by one of his members?

Tomorrow night at the pay-per-view, Mox is set to take on Darby Allin in an "I Quit" match. This will be the follow-up to their Coffin Match last month at All Out. Despite everything, Allin has yet to stop going after the group, and this match may be the final way to settle all their grievances.

For the past few months, it has been shaky from the Purveyor of Violence. He lost his world title at All In and lost during the Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door. His win against Darby last month was with the help of PAC. He is far from being at rock bottom, but things could turn south for him if he cannot come away with a victory at WrestleDream.

There is no denying that the Death Riders will assist him in his match. But if he ends up being the one to say "I Quit" despite their help, Claudio Castagnoli could take drastic measures. As Jon Moxley's main enforcer, he has done everything asked of him. Should another disappointment happen, he could decide to overrule Mox and take over as the leader. The rest of the group may decide to follow suit.

Jon Moxley is said to be the locker room leader in AEW

Despite being one of the biggest villains in wrestling and one who seems to have no care in the world about certain things, Jon Moxley was said to be a major role model within the company.

While appearing on the Ariel Helwani Show recently, Darby Allin talked about his rival and acknowledged how he was someone who led by example. He broke character for a brief moment and had full praise for how Mox was behind the scenes.

"Mox leads by example. He's there at every show. He's there when it starts, here there when it closes. He's got no ego," Allin said. [H/T - AIR on X]

Should a scenario happen where Jon Moxley gets kicked out of the Death Riders, he could easily transition back to being a babyface. He is a popular star within the roster and could once more become the locker room leader on-screen. This is only in the case that he finally pivots from being a heel.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Enzo Curabo
