Jon Moxley to make AEW return and introduce a new member of the Blackpool Combat Club on Dynamite this week? Looking at the chances

In what could be a game-changing move for AEW, Jon Moxley could make a grand return this week on Dynamite.

Moxley, who has been sidelined due to a concussion, could introduce a new member of the Blackpool Combat Club. The star in question is none other than Sami Callihan. The 36-year-old has a long history with the AEW star, who was his former tag team partner.

Sami Callihan is a former IMPACT World Champion who recently became a free agent after a very successful run with the promotion, and it has been reported that he is ready to take up bookings for various promotions.

Tony Khan could surprise fans by signing Jon Moxley's former tag team partner. In a surprising move, Moxley, who could return this week on Dynamite, can bring his Switchblade Conspiracy partner to Dynamite as a member of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The addition of Callihan to the Blackpool Combat Club would be a major coup for AEW and for Moxley's faction. This move could inject freshness into the promotion and reignite the spark that has been missing in recent times.

It is important to note that Moxley has not been advertised on Dynamite yet. Tony Khan, who is known for pulling surprises, could astonish the fans by reuniting the members of the Switchblade Conspiracy team.

Jon Moxley was recently spotted with former IMPACT star Sami Callihan

Both Jon Moxley and Sami Callihan have a long history, dating back to their early days in Combat Zone Wrestling.

As the Switchblade Conspiracy, the two stars carved out a violent legacy for themselves. Recently, Callihan was spotted with Moxley when he showed up at Sami's wrestling school, The Piledriver Academy.

“Never know who might show up at the Piledriver Academy. Switchblades,” Callihan shared.

Before becoming a free agent, Sami Callihan was already teasing a reunion with Moxley.

Do you want to see Sami Callihan as the new member of the Blackpool Combat Club? Sound off in the comments section below!