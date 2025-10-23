Jon Moxley to meet the same fate as Seth Rollins after recent events in AEW? Looking at the chances

AEW star Jon Moxley could end up in the same situation as Seth Rollins in the future. The Vision betrayed its leader a few days ago. In reality, he was injured and was written off TV. He started to differ from the rest of the faction, and therefore, Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman kicked him out.The Purveyor of Violence had a strong run as an AEW World Champion. However, things haven't been the same since he lost the title. It seems like Jon isn't the same leader he proclaimed to be. His arch nemesis, Darby Allin, defeated him at WrestleDream. Things didn't even go his way on tonight's Dynamite.The former AEW World Champion faced Conglomeration's Kyle O'Reilly. The latter pulled out all the stops to emerge victorious over Jon Moxley. Shockingly, the One True King got pessimistic about losing and disqualified himself by hitting the referee. The rest of the Death Riders could observe this as a weakness and evict him from the group, just like the Vision kicked out Seth Rollins.Jon Moxley might not have been in perfect shape on DynamiteThe 'I Quit' match at WrestleDream was terrifying to watch for the fans. It might have been a tougher watch for the True One King's wife, Renee Paquette.Following the contest, she talked about how Jon Moxley has been in 'rough shape' after the chaotic spots.&quot;I was able to see Jon before I walked in here. He’s in rough shape. He’s bleeding all down his arms from the fish tank that got him bad. But he’s standing. It is what it is. It is a part of my job in accepting what happens in that ring,&quot; she said.This could have been one of the major reasons why the former AEW World Champion couldn't defeat Kyle O'Reilly on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how the Death Riders recover from the recent defeats.