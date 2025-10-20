  • home icon
  Renee Paquette gives an update on Jon Moxley following brutal "I Quit" match at AEW WrestleDream 

Renee Paquette gives an update on Jon Moxley following brutal "I Quit" match at AEW WrestleDream 

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Oct 20, 2025 09:05 GMT
Renee Paquette is Jon Moxley
Renee Paquette is Jon Moxley's wife.

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley was defeated by Darby Allin in an "I Quit" match at WrestleDream 2025. This was one of the most brutal showdowns in the company's history, and WWE Hall of Famer Sting was a part of it. Hopefully, the two stars will lock horns again someday.

Jon Moxley is married to All Elite Wrestling backstage interviewer Renee Paquette. In the WrestleDream Post Show Media Scrum, Tony Khan told the former WWE personality that it must have been a hard night for her since her husband lost his match. Paquette confirmed the AEW President's statement.

Paquette said that she was aware Moxley vs. Allin was going to be brutal. However, she is glad that the former Dean Ambrose is still standing.

“From the get go, I knew coming into watch this “I quit” match is going to be difficult. This is coming off of the coffin match, seeing how brutal and hellacious that was to imagine what these two were to do to each other tonight. Obviously, I was able to see Jon before I walked in here. He’s in rough shape. He’s bleeding all over. His arm from the fish tank got him bad. But he’s still standing. It is what it is. It is a part of my job in accepting what happens in that ring.” she said.
AEW star Jon Moxley receives criticism for WrestleDream spot

At WrestleDream's main event, Jon Moxley submerged The Daredevil's face in an aquarium to torture him. This spot was criticized by former AEW coach and producer, Sarah Strock. She advised mothers not to allow their kids to watch such violence.

"You know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home. @aew," she wrote.

Irrespective of Strock's comment, WrestleDream was a massive success. The company's next pay-per-view is Full Gear 2025.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

