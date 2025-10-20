  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley handed a new nickname by ex-WWE star after AEW WrestleDream 2025

Jon Moxley handed a new nickname by ex-WWE star after AEW WrestleDream 2025

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 20, 2025 01:54 GMT
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW
Jon Moxley is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: AEW's X handle]

A former WWE star gave Jon Moxley a blockbuster nickname and compared him to Hall of Famer Harley Race after WrestleDream. Recently, Tony Khan drew a comparison between the WWE legend and Moxley. However, this comparison didn't sit well with former AEW name Ace Steel. He was outraged and called the comparison 'dumb.'

Ad

The former AEW World Champion headlined WrestleDream alongside Darby Allin in an 'I Quit' match. The bout featured brutal moments, and The Relentless Star withstood every tactic The One True One King threw at him. In the end, with help from AEW legend Sting, Darby eliminated the Death Riders from the equation and then made Moley quit.

After the dynamic performance, former WWE star Dax Harwood took to X/Twitter and said he will refer to Jon Moxley as 'King Moxley Race.' This might also be a shot at Ace Steel's negative comments toward the former AEW World Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I think I’ll call him “King” Moxley Race from now on…," Harwood wrote.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

FTR's Dax and Cash Wheeler managed to wrestle during the pre-show at WrestleDream. The duo picked up a win over JetSpeed at the pay-per-view.

A former AEW name blasts Jon Moxley for a brutal spot

Jon Moxley bought an aquarium in the squared circle and dunked Darby Allin's head to make him quit. The spot was extremely dangerous.

Former AEW coach Sarah Stock took to X and criticized the dangerous spot, saying the company was irresponsible for it. She claimed that kids could easily imitate the move and harm themselves.

Ad
"You know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see what’s next for the Death Riders and Moxley after the latter's recent loss.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications