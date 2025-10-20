Jon Moxley handed a new nickname by ex-WWE star after AEW WrestleDream 2025

A former WWE star gave Jon Moxley a blockbuster nickname and compared him to Hall of Famer Harley Race after WrestleDream. Recently, Tony Khan drew a comparison between the WWE legend and Moxley. However, this comparison didn't sit well with former AEW name Ace Steel. He was outraged and called the comparison 'dumb.'The former AEW World Champion headlined WrestleDream alongside Darby Allin in an 'I Quit' match. The bout featured brutal moments, and The Relentless Star withstood every tactic The One True One King threw at him. In the end, with help from AEW legend Sting, Darby eliminated the Death Riders from the equation and then made Moley quit.After the dynamic performance, former WWE star Dax Harwood took to X/Twitter and said he will refer to Jon Moxley as 'King Moxley Race.' This might also be a shot at Ace Steel's negative comments toward the former AEW World Champion.&quot;I think I’ll call him “King” Moxley Race from now on…,&quot; Harwood wrote.FTR's Dax and Cash Wheeler managed to wrestle during the pre-show at WrestleDream. The duo picked up a win over JetSpeed at the pay-per-view.A former AEW name blasts Jon Moxley for a brutal spotJon Moxley bought an aquarium in the squared circle and dunked Darby Allin's head to make him quit. The spot was extremely dangerous.Former AEW coach Sarah Stock took to X and criticized the dangerous spot, saying the company was irresponsible for it. She claimed that kids could easily imitate the move and harm themselves.&quot;You know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home,&quot; she wrote.It will be interesting to see what’s next for the Death Riders and Moxley after the latter's recent loss.