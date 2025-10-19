"He is still the father of my child" - Renee Paquette makes heartbreaking comments about Jon Moxley just before AEW WrestleDream 2025

  • home icon
By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 19, 2025 00:14 GMT
Renee Paquette & Jon Moxley are a married couple working for AEW (Image via Renee Paquette's Instagram)

Jon Moxley is set to compete in one of the most physically tormenting matches at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Right before the event started, his real-life wife, Renee Paquette, had a heartbreaking concern regarding her husband.

The Purveyor of Violence has been embroiled in a rivalry with Darby Allin, which was rekindled upon the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's return to the company at All In Texas. The duo clashed in a hellacious Coffin match at All Out 2025, which Moxley won; however, Allin set him on fire after his victory.

The two rivals are scheduled to compete in an 'I Quit' match at the WrestleDream show, which is rumored to be the main event. Leading up to that, Allin and Moxley tore each other apart in multiple encounters.

"He is still my husband. He is still the father of my child. My concern at this point is, is he going to be able to continue to play with our daughter? When does he quit?"
Jon Moxley refuses to add an iconic superhero to The Death Riders

Regarding his in-ring matches and wrestling appearances, Jon Moxley is known to conduct things his way. This includes not believing the iconic rule of the DC superhero, Batman, who does not kill his foes. The former Shield member stated that it did not make sense in real life and hence refused to add him to The Death Riders in the future if given a chance.

"I wouldn’t have Batman, you know, because at a certain point, like, are you just not going to kill the Joker? It’s getting ridiculous. I’m a pragmatist. Come on. What are we doing here? I just can’t get with that. One chance. By the third time, you’ve escaped Arkham and gone on a murdering spree. Would you just shoot him?" said Moxley [H/T: SEScoops]

With Moxley laser-focused on decimating Darby Allin at WrestleDream, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious.

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

