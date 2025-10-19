"He is still the father of my child" - Renee Paquette makes heartbreaking comments about Jon Moxley just before AEW WrestleDream 2025

Jon Moxley is set to compete in one of the most physically tormenting matches at the AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Right before the event started, his real-life wife, Renee Paquette, had a heartbreaking concern regarding her husband.The Purveyor of Violence has been embroiled in a rivalry with Darby Allin, which was rekindled upon the former AEW World Tag Team Champion's return to the company at All In Texas. The duo clashed in a hellacious Coffin match at All Out 2025, which Moxley won; however, Allin set him on fire after his victory.The two rivals are scheduled to compete in an 'I Quit' match at the WrestleDream show, which is rumored to be the main event. Leading up to that, Allin and Moxley tore each other apart in multiple encounters. At the Zero Hour show before the pay-per-view, Renee Paquette admitted being concerned for Jon Moxley, being his wife and the father of their daughter. She was unsure if the former AEW World Champion would be the same after his hellicious bout against Darby Allin.&quot;He is still my husband. He is still the father of my child. My concern at this point is, is he going to be able to continue to play with our daughter? When does he quit?&quot;Jon Moxley refuses to add an iconic superhero to The Death RidersRegarding his in-ring matches and wrestling appearances, Jon Moxley is known to conduct things his way. This includes not believing the iconic rule of the DC superhero, Batman, who does not kill his foes. The former Shield member stated that it did not make sense in real life and hence refused to add him to The Death Riders in the future if given a chance.&quot;I wouldn’t have Batman, you know, because at a certain point, like, are you just not going to kill the Joker? It’s getting ridiculous. I’m a pragmatist. Come on. What are we doing here? I just can’t get with that. One chance. By the third time, you’ve escaped Arkham and gone on a murdering spree. Would you just shoot him?&quot; said Moxley [H/T: SEScoops]With Moxley laser-focused on decimating Darby Allin at WrestleDream, it remains to be seen who will emerge victorious.