  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW WrestleDream 2025's main event leaked just before the show - Reports

AEW WrestleDream 2025's main event leaked just before the show - Reports

By N.S Walia
Modified Oct 18, 2025 23:35 GMT
AEW WrestleDream 2025 (Image via AEW.com)
AEW WrestleDream 2025 (Image via AEW.com)

The AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view has been a highly anticipated event for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Almost two hours before the show, a report seemingly leaked the closing bout.

Ad

According to a report by Fightful Select, Jon Moxley squaring off against Darby Allin in an 'I Quit' match had been listed as the main event. The two rivals have been involved in a heated feud for a long time. The tensions were rekindled upon Allin's return to AEW following a hiatus at the All In Texas show, where he played a vital part in helping Hangman Adam Page dethrone Moxley for his World Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

They battled each other in a gruesome Coffin match at All Out 2025, where Moxley managed to defeat the face-painted star. However, the Purveyor of Violence found himself set on fire in a backstage assault by Allin right after their hellicious showdown. Furthermore, he clarified that their tensions were far from over, and challenged Moxley to an 'I Quit' match for AEW WrestleDream.

This promises another physically battering encounter between the two top stars. After witnessing incidents like Allin almost throwing a Molotov cocktail at Moxley and The Death Riders, the duo brawling in high-profile events, and weeks of issues escalating on television, the match being rumored to be the main event is worthy of being the headliner for the pay-per-view.

Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Ad

AEW WrestleDream will see a current champion issue an open challenge

Apart from the main event, the WrestleDream event will also see the reigning and record-setting TBS Champion Mercedes Mone compete. The CEO, following her successful CMLL Women's World title defense against Persphone in Arena Mexico on Friday, announced that she will host an open challenge for the TBS title against any champion in the world at the pay-per-view.

Ad
"On my way to St. Louis for #AEWWrestleDream ✈️ I'm issuing an open challenge to any champion in the world! 🤑", wrote Mone.

With Mone ready for yet another title defense just twenty-four hours after her match in Mexico City, it remains to be seen if she can keep her status of 'Ten belts Mone' intact.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications