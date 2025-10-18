AEW WrestleDream 2025's main event leaked just before the show - Reports

The AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view has been a highly anticipated event for the Jacksonville-based promotion. Almost two hours before the show, a report seemingly leaked the closing bout.According to a report by Fightful Select, Jon Moxley squaring off against Darby Allin in an 'I Quit' match had been listed as the main event. The two rivals have been involved in a heated feud for a long time. The tensions were rekindled upon Allin's return to AEW following a hiatus at the All In Texas show, where he played a vital part in helping Hangman Adam Page dethrone Moxley for his World Championship.They battled each other in a gruesome Coffin match at All Out 2025, where Moxley managed to defeat the face-painted star. However, the Purveyor of Violence found himself set on fire in a backstage assault by Allin right after their hellicious showdown. Furthermore, he clarified that their tensions were far from over, and challenged Moxley to an 'I Quit' match for AEW WrestleDream. This promises another physically battering encounter between the two top stars. After witnessing incidents like Allin almost throwing a Molotov cocktail at Moxley and The Death Riders, the duo brawling in high-profile events, and weeks of issues escalating on television, the match being rumored to be the main event is worthy of being the headliner for the pay-per-view.AEW WrestleDream will see a current champion issue an open challengeApart from the main event, the WrestleDream event will also see the reigning and record-setting TBS Champion Mercedes Mone compete. The CEO, following her successful CMLL Women's World title defense against Persphone in Arena Mexico on Friday, announced that she will host an open challenge for the TBS title against any champion in the world at the pay-per-view.&quot;On my way to St. Louis for #AEWWrestleDream ✈️ I'm issuing an open challenge to any champion in the world! 🤑&quot;, wrote Mone.With Mone ready for yet another title defense just twenty-four hours after her match in Mexico City, it remains to be seen if she can keep her status of 'Ten belts Mone' intact.