Jon Moxley must return to WWE someday and face former Universal Champion who holds a 4-0 record against him

Jon Moxley is one of the most recognizable stars in AEW, and while he's dominated the roster, he still has a shocking 0-4 loss record against WWE Superstar Braun Strowman and it might be time to even the score.

Strowman and Moxley have come a long way since their years together in WWE, with both holding gold multiple times since. Out of their four clashes, three ended due to a DQ, and only in their September 25, 2017, match did The Monster Among Men defeat Jon Moxley cleanly

While he seems to be at home in AEW right now, if The Purveyor of Violence ever returns to WWE, it would be high time for him to get revenge.

WwENetworks @networks_ww Roman Reigns saves Dean Ambrose from Braun Strowman....... Roman Reigns saves Dean Ambrose from Braun Strowman....... https://t.co/LtZf0I3AJz

While he's currently locked into a lengthy deal with AEW, Moxley recently revealed that he was wrestling without a contract at All Out 2022, and jokingly said that he could've walked into Summerslam with the AEW World Championship if he wanted to.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Jim Cornette seems to believe that Claudio Castagnoli is getting overshadowed by Jon Moxley

The Blackpool Combat Club are undeniably heels after their recent attacks on Stu Grayson of the Dark Order, and most recently, Kenny Omega. While the stable is getting more screentime, fans were initially very excited to see Castagnoli in AEW and had hoped he would get the major push he never received in WWE.

During a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran assessed last week's Dynamite where Jon Moxley faced Stu Grayson and questioned why The Purveyor of Violence was a heel, and pointed out how Castagnoli seems to be following his lead.

"And Moxley? He’s a heel but people like to sing ‘Wild Thing’ so he comes out and they’re all cheering and singing his song and he gets in the ring and tries to get heat by beating up this f**king guy. (…) Don’t play the f**king music! And you’ll save money. And the only talent of the three of them [Blackpool Combat Club] is Claudio, and he’s a mute second fiddle now." [01:52 onward]

Jon Moxley's status in AEW is undeniable, but ultimately seems to be disadvantaging Claudio for the time being. While Moxley definitely has a lot of scores to settle in WWE, he has far more to address in AEW today.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes