AEW's Jon Moxley never backs down, and never lets up

Regardless of your opinion of AEW star Jon Moxley? There's one thing you can say about him.... He's not shy.

The former WWE and AEW World Champion is not only one of the toughest, but also one of the boldest performers in pro wrestling.

He's got guts. And much like Tom Petty? He won't back down.

In essence? He's about as tough as nails.

Known as a terrific technical wrestler who also has the ability to brawl with the best of them, Moxley is having a career renaissance in AEW. He's had some of the most brutal matches in the company's history and is cutting some of the best promos in the business right now.

Moxley is looking to regain the gold as he advances through the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

He will face off against Orange Cassidy this week on AEW Dynamite, in a match where even The Freshly Squeezed One believes it might end badly for him.

There's no doubting that Mox brings the intensity that few performers have. He's both ruthless in the ring and out of it. He's never afraid to mix it up in any type of match or to share his opinion when needed.

That was never more evident than this week, when his new book "Mox" dropped and had the wrestling world buzzing. In it? He holds nothing back and is brutally honest about his time with WWE, calling it "a living Hell."

"I wasn’t just depressed, I was angry. It’s not like I don’t like money. I don’t WANT things to be this way. Why do they have to make it impossible? Why does everything have to be so Fn stupid? They’re really gonna make me walk away from all this money, aren’t they? They can’t just write one good angle, let me cut one good Fn promo? F--k! I can’t believe it’s come to this. There was a time I thought I’d be a lifer with WWE, but this whole place has gone Fn MAD, and I feel like I’m the only one who can see it … buncha MFers just playing violins while the ship sinks and Vince continues to lose his mind. 'F--k ’em, I’m just gonna go to Japan or something,' I tell Renee, while sipping on my third stiff drink. 'I’m telling you, April thirtieth, I’m Fn done.' I had been talking about leaving for months and my mind was long made up, but when I was in a bad mood or three drinks in, I would feel the need to reaffirm it for some reason, as if I suspected she didn’t believe me."

In what has already become a 'must read' for any true fan out there, Moxley cut loose on several topics.

It's very refreshing to see a performer of Moxley's caliber be so honest and open. That's probably what makes him such an intriguing character onscreen.

It's clear that Moxley refuses to be judged, either personally or professionally. He just does his own thing... and damn the torpedoes.

Mith Gifs Wrestling @MithGifs With this promo, Jon Moxley may have reached Peak Relatable with me. With this promo, Jon Moxley may have reached Peak Relatable with me. https://t.co/1ZGsbwOOXt

That's what makes Moxley so relatable to the audience. Because his persona is an extension of the person he is. And that's the sign of a truly great performer; being able to take a piece of yourself and make it bolder and larger than life.

Wherever Mox goes from here? It's clear that he now feels free to be himself, and that's a good thing.

Because it makes for one hell of a ride.

"Mox" by Jon Moxley is available now at booksellers everywhere.

