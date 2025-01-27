Jon Moxley to officially recruit ex-WWE star to The Death Riders after major appearance? Looking at the chances

Reigning AEW World Champion Jon Moxley might soon add another member to his ruthless Death Riders faction. The stable currently consists of Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta. The new member may be none other than Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette.

Just like her husband, Renee also used to work for WWE in the 2010s. She worked as a commentator, presenter, and interviewer under the ring name Renee Young. She served the company from 2012 to 2020.

The Jacksonville-based company recently announced on X (Twitter) that AEW Close Up, hosted by Renee Paquette, will welcome Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli as its next guests this Tuesday.

"Don’t miss a special AEW Close Up with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & [sic] Trios Champ Claudio Castagnoli this Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube!" the post read.

Trending

A WWE Hall of Famer isn't a John Cena fan. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Fans have been speculating for a long time that The One True King may recruit his wife to The Death Riders faction. The upcoming interview may set the ball rolling, as Jon Moxley may recruit her after the show.

Renee stands out as a leading on-screen presenter for the Jacksonville-based promotion, serving as a backstage interviewer, pre-show anchor, and host for several of the company's online programs. Having her as a member of The Death Riders would strengthen Moxley's group. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Jon Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette, comments on a potential commentary gig in AEW

Renee Paquette has immense experience working as a commentator, as she called matches in WWE for shows like RAW and NXT.

During an interview with Cincy360 earlier this month, the 39-year-old was asked if she would love to perform commentary duties in Tony Khan's company.

"Sometimes, I think about it. There are aspects that I miss, and obviously, this is a far different circumstance with AEW versus what I had done previously. I think about it sometimes. I love getting to do the interviews, and I love getting to do the long-form interviews or the exclusive sitdowns. I love getting to do that. Every now and then, I'm listening, and I get a little bit of the itch. A little bit. We'll see!" she said.

Paquette signed with AEW in October 2022. It will be interesting to see if she gets a commentary gig in the Jacksonville-based company in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback