AEW makes an unexpected announcement on Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette, things could get really awkward

AEW star Jon Moxley has been portrayed as a strong character over the past few months. He is the current AEW World Champion and the promotion recently announced that Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will be appearing in the next episode of Close Up with Renee Paquette.

The Death Riders, led by Jon Moxley, have taken over AEW and are stopping at nothing by ambushing all the wrestlers trying to stop them. The group is currently involved in a heated rivalry with Rated FTR and has managed to keep an upper hand on their rivals. The faction's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli's upcoming appearance at Close Up with Renee Paquette could be an interesting episode.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), All Elite Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli would be the next guests on a special episode of Renee's podcast. Moxley and Paquette married in 2017 and their relationship has not been highlighted too much on AEW TV.

"Don’t miss a special AEW Close Up with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley & Trios Champ Claudio Castagnoli this Tuesday at 7 PM ET on YouTube!"

With Moxley's current heel character, it would be interesting to see how the interview progresses and whether the stars will stay in character the entire time.

Konnan takes a shot at AEW's The Death Riders

Jon Moxley formed The Death Riders with Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Marina Shafir, and Wheeler Yuta a couple of months ago. The group's sole purpose has been to take over the promotion and they have been successful in their attempts so far. Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson to win the All Elite Wrestling World Championship and has stayed at the top since.

In a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed The Death Riders was an uninteresting faction and no star in the group came off as a major threat.

"Well, I don't know if it is, I'm sure there have been worse factions than The Death Riders. But as I said from the beginning... At the end of the day, it's uninteresting, there's nobody in that group that looks like a bada**. I mean, we know Claudio is a great wrestler, but does he come off as a bada**? No. Jimmy Yuta definitely not a bada**, uh, Wheeler Yuta. The girl that just stands there with the suitcase, yeah, she's pretty intimidating."

Fans will have to wait and see if Tony Khan keeps The Death Riders together going forward in 2025.

