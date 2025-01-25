Konnan has a big issue with AEW faction: "Nobody is vicious like [Jacob] Fatu in Solo's group"

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about a major faction's run in AEW. He claimed that the group was uninteresting and that most of the members weren't intimidating for a faction running shop.

The Death Riders have taken control of the AEW World and Trios Championships. They have also taken care of everyone standing in their way, employing whatever means needed. However, the current storyline featuring the group has gotten repetitive, with each segment ending the same way with chaos and violence.

On the latest edition of Keepin' It 100, Konnan was candid about the AEW faction, as he claimed that none of the group's members looked the part. He gave his props to Claudio Castagnoli but claimed that neither he nor Wheeler Yuta were intimidating. The veteran revealed that Marina Shafir was the only one he found slightly intimidating.

"Well I don't know if it is, I'm sure there have been worse factions than the Death Riders. But as I said from the beginning...at the end of the day, it's uninteresting, there's nobody in that group that looks like a bada**. I mean we know Claudio is a great wrestler, but does he come off as a bada**? No. Jimmy Yuta definitely not a bada**, uh, Wheeler Yuta. The girl that just stands there with the suitcase, yeah, she's pretty intimidating."

He continued by saying they did not have anyone who came off as a major force, such as Jacob Fatu in the new Bloodline. Despite their constant presence on TV, Konnan felt they were uninteresting.

"I mean they have nothing there that's intimidating, nobody is vicious like a (Jacob) Fatu in Solo's group. They just put them on TV every week, you know, and they do not interest me at all." [4:06-5:10]

What happened to the Death Riders this week on AEW Dynamite?

Similar to previous weeks, it was another scene of violence and chaos to end AEW Dynamite a few days ago. The main event featured Cope (FKA Adam Copeland) taking on PAC in singles action. The Rated-R Superstar came away with the victory.

The camera then moved backstage and showed FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler tied to chairs while Rock N' Roll Express was laid out on the floor, indicating that the legends weren't safe from the violence. The group then came out, surrounded Cope, and began to attack him as well.

Jay White came for the save, but he too fell to the numbers disadvantage. The segment ended with Jon Moxley once more choking out Adam Copeland and leaving the scene, enjoying the chaos they had left.

It seems like as the months pass, violence has become such a commodity within that group that fans have gotten used to it. It remains to be seen how long this will keep going and whether someone will finally take them down and restore order.

