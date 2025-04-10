Jon Moxley is poison for AEW

AEW has been struggling to get a positive reaction as of late, with Jon Moxley as its World Champion. The Purveyor of Violence has been the focus of the product for a while now and has been wreaking havoc in the promotion with the help of his Death Riders.

Tony Khan has recently acknowledged the negative reactions Jon Moxley has been receiving as the AEW World Champion but has still chosen to place him in the prime spot due to ratings. However, Mox is infecting his company and has become its poison.

Jon Moxley isn't what he used to be

Many people were thrilled to see Jon Moxley reinvent himself into a real unhinged wildcard and differentiate himself from WWE's Dean Ambrose. Fans have cheered Mox on every step of the way since his All Elite debut.

Tony Khan would push this version of Moxly to the top of the card and rely on him to carry the company during its darkest times. However, he has now morphed into a newer character and has carved himself as the true leader running the show with an iron fist.

While his character seemed quite interesting at the start, people quickly got bored of his promos about egos running All Elite Wrestling. The fans haven't felt the spark with this reincarnation of Mox and want him to return to his old ways.

Every World Title match ends with interference

Interferences are always going to be a part of professional wrestling. However, AEW has been overindulging in using these interferences as a pivotal part of Jon Moxley's World Title matches.

The overuse of this tactic has grown quite tiresome for everyone, with fans expecting Mox to use his Death Riders to great effect in every match he's featured in. It's gotten to the point that even after Cope took out almost all of his crew, it still wasn't enough and an interference would happen again at Revolution 2025.

It seems like fans have become bored of this result after a shock interference from The Young Bucks would also garner huge negative reactions at Dynasty 2025. While WWE is also guilty of using the same strategy with Roman Reigns during his World Title run, it's safe to say that many fans criticized that too. This tactic has often led to fans being sent home unhappy at the end of a fantastic show.

Overexposure to his presence has turned everyone off

Now, everyone has to admit that Jon Moxley has surely been a huge asset for AEW. The Purveyor of Violence has played his part well; however, Tony Khan has pushed him so much that it's become a point of contention.

Many fans believe that other stars are deserving of his spot and that his reign has gone on for too long. However, it seems like All Elite Wrestling has ignored these criticisms and has marched on to make Moxley the central focus of each show.

The fans also have to consider that this level of overexposure has led to many turning on Chris Jericho's character. AEW needs to realize the type of damage it's doing to the product before it's too late.

Mohammad Haroon

He's been a fan of pro wrestling as far as he can remember and still has carried his passion for the sport today. Outside of his liking for WWE, he also is currently in academic pursuits to get a business degree. Know More