"Moxley knows I'm comin' after him" - Dominant AEW star puts Jon Moxley on notice; teases a potential dream feud (Exclusive)

Jon Moxley might be enjoying a stellar run as the AEW World Champion, but he seemingly has a massive target on his back. A star rising through the ranks of All Elite Wrestling has teased a potential feud against Moxley.

The Blackpool Combat Club member is currently in his third reign with the AEW World Championship after defeating his stablemate Bryan Danielson to secure the title. He has also emerged as a locker room leader amidst the recent backstage tension in the promotion.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Powerhouse Hobbs sent a stern warning to The Purveyor of Violence.

"Moxley knows I’m comin’ after him. I’m dangerous too, I’m from Oakland baby! I’m dangerous. Look, I’m from the hood. I’ve had knifes pulled on me, I’ve been shot, look at me? You think I’d be scared of Mox? Could you honestly say that you think I’d be scared of Mox?'" said Hobbs. (03:19 onward)

Check out the full interview below:

Hobbs also noted that he knows Moxley is not afraid of him and that their potential clash would be reminiscent of some of boxing's legendary feuds.

"I know he’s not [scared of me]. That’s like Ali and Frazier. Tyson and Holyfield. It would be bigger than Mayweather and Pacquiao." (03:49 onward)

Powerhouse Hobbs currently seems to be embroiled in a heated rivalry with his former stablemate, Ricky Starks. It will be interesting to see if he faces the current world champion before the year ends.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Missed out on AEW Rampage? Catch up on the show's results here.

Wrestling veteran on WWE's potential interest in signing Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley recently extended his AEW contract by five years, meaning the star will still be with the promotion until 2027. Tony Khan seems invested in the former WWE star as he has been featured prominently on the company's programming.

Drain Loves The Acclaimed. ✂️ @DrainBamager This Paradigm Shift promo will always be evergreen.



Jon Moxley lives, breathes and IS AEW.



This Paradigm Shift promo will always be evergreen.Jon Moxley lives, breathes and IS AEW.https://t.co/UXYX4Wwzpo

Speaking on the latest Jim Cornette Experience show, Cornette explained why he thinks WWE might not be interested in re-signing Moxley.

"I’m not questioning Moxley’s motives because in all honesty, I can’t imagine they [WWE] would want his a** back after seeing what he’s been doing lately and what he enjoys doing,” Cornette said. (4:51 onward)

Cornette believes Tony Khan has "smartened up" and locked down a massive star. With Khan firmly backing him, what could be next for Jon Moxley in AEW? Only time will tell.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes