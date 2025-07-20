Jon Moxley to replace Death Riders' member with former AEW champion after recent setback? Exploring the possibility!

Jon Moxley suffered a major setback at All In: Texas when he lost his AEW World Championship. There is now a possibility of this development compelling The Purveyor of Violence to make some changes in his group.The main event of AEW All In: Texas saw Jon Moxley defend his title against Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match. The match was eventful to say the least and was marked by multiple interferences, shocking returns, and brutal action that saw both men bleeding within minutes.The turning point in the match came when Marina Shafir was handcuffed to the timekeeper's desk by Swerve Strickland's associate, Prince Nana. The Realest then showed up with a steel chain, which he used to take out the Bucks before passing it to Page, who used it to submit Moxley for the win.Marina's slip-up at the event might invoke a reaction from Moxley, who could replace his enforcer with AEW star Kris Statlander in the coming weeks. It is worth noting that The Death Riders have previously shown interest in Statlander, a former TBS Champion, over the past few weeks, even helping her win the Number 1 entrant spot for the Women's Gauntlet Match at All In.Moxley has been ruthless so far in this run with The Death Riders. Fans witnessed what happened to Bryan Danielson once The One True King decided the former added no value to his group. Hence, some fans are apprehensive about Marina Shafir's future in the faction.AEW star Marina Shafir recently reunited with Ronda RouseyRonda Rousey recently posted a video on her social media with Marina Shafir, where fans caught a rare glimpse of Shafir out of character. Shafir had visited her old friend Rousey, and the former WWE Women's Champion posted about the same on her Instagram.&quot;Look who stopped by for a surprise visit the other day! @marinashafir Just in time to hose down the ice plunge. Nothing like good company in a cold bath on a hot day,&quot; Rousey wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt must be noted that The Supernova from Moldova is part of MMA's Four Horsewomen along with Rousey, Shayna Baszler, and Jessamyn Duke.