Jon Moxley to replace Death Riders member with former WWE star after release? Exploring the possibility

Following their recent struggles, Jon Moxley could look to improve the Death Riders' fortunes. He could do so by bringing in a recently released WWE Superstar as an upgrade for the faction.

Ad

The stable, which was formerly known as the Blackpool Combat Club, did not have a female presence until Marina Shafir was brought in. She has proven her worth, as she has provided the group with necessary assistance at times, and does not shy away from picking up a fight with anyone. However, there may still be room for improvement.

Shafir has not been able to deal with fighting the likes of Willow Nightingale one-on-one, and should they face off in-ring, she may not fare well. Jon Moxley could look to bring in Shayna Baszler following her release from WWE earlier today. Her skills and reputation could make the group an even bigger force.

Ad

Trending

Back in NXT, Shayna was one of the most dominant forces in the company, and she was often flanked by Shafir. Mox may recognize how important she could be to the group and decide to bring her in to replace Marina Shafir. She could also be what they need to pursue some championship gold in the women's division, and take more control of the promotion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jon Moxley hits milestone as AEW World Champion

Despite several comments regarding his fourth run as the AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley has just hit a major milestone.

Mox has reached over 200 days as the champion, which is the second longest of his four reigns. His first world title run back in 2020 reached 277 days, while the other two were only 11 days and 59 days, respectively.

Ad

After winning the title at WrestleDream back in October, dethroning Bryan Danielson, he has had a chokehold on the belt. Several major names have tried taking it away from him, but he has always escaped with a win with the help of the Death Riders.

Expand Tweet

Moxley is currently feuding with Samoa Joe and The Opps, and he has the winner of this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as another potential challenger. These could prove to be his biggest challenges and genuine threats to his reign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More