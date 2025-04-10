Jon Moxley to replace PAC with 30-year-old star in The Death Riders after his injury? Possibility explored

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been terrorizing the All Elite locker room along with his Death Riders faction for several months. However, Moxley might have to make some big changes after PAC's reported injury.

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, The Death Rider's PAC wrestled Swerve Strickland in a singles match. During the match, The Man That Gravity Forgot favored his right foot after taking a Buckle Bomb in the corner from The Realest. The officials checked on the English pro wrestler. However, the former NXT Champion still finished the match.

Some recent reports revealed that PAC's foot or ankle was legitimately hurt and that he needed help to go backstage after the match. This could force Moxley to replace him in The Death Riders. Former WWE star Von Wagner, who was released from the Stamford-based company in April 2024, could be a great replacement, and it could also help the 30-year-old to get over with fans. The Ace of AEW could use the Minnesota native as his muscle to get heat, and Wagner could also potentially go on to turn on the World Champion in the future.

Von was recently seen as one of the security guards on All Elite Wrestling's programming. He also made his Ring of Honor debut earlier this month. This could potentially lead to the star signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Teddy Long questions Jon Moxley's recent AEW spot

Jon Moxley wrestled Cope in a Street Fight for the AEW World Championship on Dynamite last month. During the match, The Purveyor of Violence took a Suplex on a spiked bat, and the spot sparked controversial reactions among wrestling fans and veterans.

In a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long praised the World Champion but questioned the latter's intentions behind putting his body on the line for such a brutal spot.

"I love Jon Moxley. Great wrestler, great entertainer. I mean, it's just some things that I think some guys do that they don't have to do. I don't really see where that helps Moxley at all, you know what I mean. Why would you put that kind of pressure on your body? Why would you put yourself in danger like that?" he said. [7:15 onwards]

We will have to wait and see which All Elite star dethrones Jon Moxley in the coming months.

