Jon Moxley to be replaced as the leader of Death Riders in a shocking twist on AEW Dynamite? Exploring the possibility

AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley could shockingly be replaced as the leader of The Death Riders on Dynamite this week. Moxley is slated to defend his World title against a top star this Wednesday.

Cope (fka Edge) will challenge Jon Moxley for his AEW World Championship in a street fight. It will be their rematch after Moxley retained his World title at Revolution despite Christian Cage's cash-in. Interestingly, all Death Riders members except Wheeler Yuta have not been on TV since being taken out by Cope with Conchairtos.

On Dynamite this week, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and PAC could finally return after Moxley successfully retains the World title against Cope with some help from Wheeler Yuta. Later, Christian Cage could confront Moxley after his failed cash-in at Revolution.

In a shocking turn of events, The Death Riders could turn their backs on Moxley and reveal Christian as the new leader of the faction. Cage could also leave The Patriarchy, as their breakup was teased last Wednesday when Nick Wayne mocked Christian for his failed cash-in during the Revolution main event.

After the aforementioned scenario goes down, Jon Moxley can go back to being a babyface and eventually feud with Christian Cage and The Death Riders led by Cage.

Jon Moxley sent a warning to a WWE Hall of Famer ahead of their match

On Collision last Saturday, Jon Moxley attacked Swerve Strickland from behind. In a promo from outside the arena, Moxley addressed his grudge with Swerve and Jay White. The AEW World Champion also sent a warning to Cope (fka Edge) ahead of their street fight this Wednesday:

"The Rated-R Superstar, I hate your guts, I hate what you've turned me into, I hate what you've done to me, Wednesday night, it's over. Rated "R" Superman, Superstar, he's a dead man. Wednesday night on Dynamite, Copeland, it's over."

It remains to be seen whether Moxley will finally be dethroned by The Rated "R" Superstar this Wednesday in the street fight.

