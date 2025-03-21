Jon Moxley to retain his AEW World Championship at Dynasty 2025 after a huge betrayal? Analyzing the chances

Jon Moxley managed to retain his AEW World Championship against Cope this week on Dynamite after a brutal bout. He is now set to face his next challenger, Swerve Strickland. Mox will defend his title at Dynasty against Swerve.

While Mox has the numbers advantage due to his stablemates, The Death Riders, who have helped him retain his title before, this time, he might receive some unlikely help from Prince Nana. Prince Nana and Swerve Strickland's relationship has been on the rocks lately during Swerve's feud against Ricochet. It all started to go downhill for the two of them after Ricochet stole Prince Nana's robe. Nana even gave Swerve an ultimatum to retrieve his robe or their partnership would be over.

During Swerve's match against Ricochet at Revolution, things heated up when Swerve shoved Prince Nana to the ground in a fit of rage. This caused Nana to momentarily walk out on Swerve during the match before returning to collect his robe and help Swerve defeat his arch-nemesis.

Nana seemed more interested in his robe than in Swerve at Revolution. Thus, the AEW manager could turn heel by ambushing Swerve and costing him the world title. Having this betrayal during the main event could also generate more buzz for the company as well.

Stevie Richards is unhappy with Jon Moxley and Cope over their recent match

This week on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Cope competed in a Street Fight for the AEW World Championship. The match was a brutal affair as both men tried their best to emerge victorious.

During the match, Cope used his board covered with nails, which he calls "Spike," on Moxley. He even went as far as to suplex The Purveyor of Violence onto the board of nails. This spot in the match caused significant backlash online, with fans criticizing the dangerous spot.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the former WWE star noted that the spot could have gone terribly wrong if one of the nails had hit a nerve and gone right into his intervertebral discs. He described it as one of the dumbest things he had ever seen in his life.

“This is about a hundred nails that are right there on the spine… Any one of them could have hit a nerve, went right in your disc... You’re bumping on something that has no give. Who’s to say his spine didn’t shift? This is the dumbest stuff I’ve ever seen. What is the point of this? Aren’t Jon Moxley and Edge big enough stars to tell a story?”

It will be interesting to see if Swerve Strickland will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley at Dynasty 2025.

