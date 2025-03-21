"This is the dumbest stuff I’ve ever seen" - Former WWE star unhappy with Jon Moxley and Cope over their AEW match

Jon Moxley and Cope just competed in a brutal street fight. A former WWE star was unhappy with the match.

Ad

This week on AEW Dynamite, Moxley and Cope's feud culminated in a Street Fight over the World Title. This fight turned out to be as brutal as fans expected. There was a lot of chaos, and one spot from the match became a talking point online.

During the match, Cope used a board of nails, which he called Spike, to attack Moxley in the ring. However, he took it to the next level when he suplexed the Purveyor of Violence onto those nails, resulting in the nails getting stuck to Mox's back. Despite this scenario, The One True King was able to retain his title with the help of his stablemates who came out to assist him.

Ad

Trending

During a recent episode of The Stevie Richards show, the former WWE star noted that this was one of the dumbest spots he had seen in his entire thirty-one-plus years in the business:

Brock Lesnar changed major Royal Rumble plans? More details HERE.

“This might be the dumbest s**t I’ve ever seen in my 31 plus years in this business. This is brutal.”

He also noted how perilous the spot could have been, as any one of the nails on the board could have hit a nerve and gone right into Moxley's disc. He emphasized that Mox and Cope are big enough stars to tell a story without such dangerous spots:

Ad

“This is about a hundred nails that are right there on the spine… any one of them could have hit a nerve, went right in your disc… you’re bumping on something that has no give. Who’s to say his spine didn’t shift? This is the dumbest stuff I’ve ever seen. What is the point of this? Aren’t Jon Moxley and Edge big enough stars to tell a story?”

Ad

Ad

Nic Nemeth has come to Jon Moxley's defense over recent backlash

Needless to say, the Street Fight between Jon Moxley and Cope on Dynamite received a lot of criticism online. Fans were upset that the AEW World Champion put his body on the line in such a dangerous situation that could have gone horribly wrong. However, Nic Nemeth came to Moxley's defense.

Ad

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth praised Moxley for going extra hardcore in his match. He also noted how the Purveyor of Violence has been the go-to guy for All Elite Wrestling over the past few years. Whether there is an injury or any issue, Jon Moxley has always been the one to step up for the company and be someone that Tony Khan could rely on:

"Whatever you think of the storyline right now, that doesn't matter. The guy has been there through thick and thin for AEW, he's been their guy. When in doubt, when there's an injury, when there's an issue, when there's a problem, when anything is going wrong, it is a break glass in case of emergency and bring out Moxley to do something 'cause clearly he is one of those guys that would do anything." [1:29-2:09]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Jon Moxley will tone down the violence during his matches after the recent backlash he received.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback