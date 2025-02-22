Jon Moxley to reveal 27-year-old star as the newest member of Death Riders in AEW? Exploring the chances 

The Death Riders have taken over AEW since late last year. The group is led by All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley and the veteran could add NJPW star Gabe Kidd to the faction after his debut on Collision.

NJPW star Gabe Kidd is set to make an appearance on the upcoming episode of AEW Collision. The NJPW Strong Openweight Champion has a similar vibe to Jon Moxley and The Death Riders when it comes to handling business. Gabe Kidd doesn't hesitate in going to questionable lengths to dismantle his opponents and this could get Jon Moxley's attention.

The Death Riders are all about causing havoc and creating chaos and All Elite Wrestling World Champion Jon Moxley could offer Gabe Kidd a spot in the faction if Tony Khan decides to sign him to a contract. According to recent reports, Gabe Kidd's NJPW contract is set to expire soon. After his Collision appearance, Gabe Kidd could consider inking a deal with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Konnan shares his thoughts on Jon Moxley's AEW run

Jon Moxley is in his fourth reign as AEW World Champion and has been a top star in the company since he arrived in 2019. However, wrestling veteran Konnan has shared some interesting thoughts about his run.

In a recent edition of his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan claimed Jon Moxley was an enjoyable character as a part of The Shield in WWE. The veteran stated there's nothing about Jon Moxley that he has enjoyed since his signing to All Elite Wrestling.

"I'm gonna say WWE because at least I enjoyed it when he was in The Shield, and there has been nothing I have enjoyed since he has been in AEW. I wouldn't call him the worst wrestler ever 'cause there is a lot worse than him. But his creative I think has been really bad," Konnan said. [0:45 - 1:02]

We will have to wait and see if Jon Moxley drops the All Elite Wrestling World Title to Cope at Revolution.

