Jon Moxley to reveal 340 lb former WWE star as the newest member of Death Riders in AEW? Looking at the chances

Jon Moxley is the man with the biggest target on his back in AEW. Seeing as his Death Riders are wounded, could he bring in a major former WWE Superstar to be his insurance policy and bolster the ranks of the faction?

Keith Lee is a major name on the roster that hasn't been seen in the ring for more than a year now. His last match was in December 2023, and he has been on a hiatus for an undisclosed medical reason. There is also no telling on his progress, as the details of his condition have not been made public.

The 341 lb star could shock the world by making a sudden return to the fray as a heel after 15 months of absence. Seeing as the Death Riders have taken a blow, with Cope taking the majority of them out, Jon Moxley could look to bring in the Limitless One if he manages to come out on top in his match against Cope next week and head into AEW Dynasty as the World Champion.

Lee also has something to gain, as one of the next challengers for the World Title currently held by Moxley, is his long-time rival Swerve Strickland. The Limitless One and The Realest were set to settle their grudge before the former's hiatus, and now could be Lee's chance to get back at him. However, this can only become a reality, should the 40-year-old be medically cleared for action.

Keith Lee's contract with AEW is reportedly up already

Earlier this month, information regarding the former NXT Champion's contract status was reported. According to Ibou of Self Made PW, Lee's deal with AEW is already up, barring any injury time that could have been added to his contract.

He did not disclose any details regarding added time, but this would be significant, seeing as he has been on a hiatus for almost 15 months now.

It is difficult to say what comes next for Keith Lee, considering there is little to no information regarding his status and how far he is from being medically cleared for a return to AEW. Fans should stay tuned for more information.

