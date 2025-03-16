Jon Moxley's AEW World title reign to be in jeopardy after an appearance from ex-WWE star? Exploring the possibility

AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley's title reign could be in jeopardy if a former WWE star interferes in his next match on Dynamite. Moxley is set to defend his title next Wednesday.

After retaining his AEW World Championship at Revolution 2025, Jon Moxley is slated for a rematch against Cope (fka Edge) in a street fight with the title on the line. With the match being a street fight, multiple interferences can be expected. The ex-WWE star, Swerve Strickland could also appear and put Moxley's title reign in jeopardy.

At Revolution 2025, Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at Dynasty. On the latest episode of Collision, Swerve addressed his World title match at Dynasty 2025. During his segment on Collision, Moxley brutally attacked Swerve from behind.

Hence, Swerve must be looking for revenge on Moxley after what happened on Collision and he could very well interfere in the street fight on Dynamite this Wednesday to put Moxley's World title reign in jeopardy. However, Jay White has been teasing turning on Cope and he could help Moxley retain the title.

It doesn't seem likely that Jon Moxley could lose his World title on Dynamite as the story with Swerve could continue until their World title match at the Dynasty pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see what transpires in the street fight this Wednesday.

Jon Moxley sent a message to a WWE Hall of Famer

After attacking Swerve Strickland on AEW Collision, Jon Moxley spoke of his hate for WWE Hall of Famer, Cope (fka Edge) in a promo during the show.

Moxley also mentioned Jay White while sending a warning to Cope ahead of the street fight on Dynamite:

"Consider that a free lesson, respect won't get you anywhere Swerve. Swerve, Jay White, all these guys trying to back me into a corner, [Adam] Copeland, you're all amateurs. The Rated R Superstar, I hate your guts, I hate what you've turned me into, I hate what you've done to me, on Wednesday night, it's over. Rated R Superman, Superstar, he's a dead man. Wednesday night on Dynamite, Copeland, it's over," Moxley said.

The feud between the Rated 'R' Superstar and The Death Riders has been going on since Cope's return at Worlds End 2024. It remains to be seen who walks out of Dynamite the World Champion next Wednesday.

