Jon Moxley's current AEW feud draws parallels to Roman Reigns in WWE: Know the similarities

Jon Moxley is undoubtedly the face of AEW today and there is no disputing that. The former Shield member has taken to his former teammate Roman Reigns in that regard. Like Roman, Moxley is on an unstoppable path, come what may.

Much like Roman, who had The Usos and later, Solo Sikoa, to give him a helping hand, Moxley has the same in The Death Riders. His loyal soldiers have done all they could ever since turning heel and that is an interesting parallel.

In this article, we will look at how Jon Moxley’s current AEW feud with Cope is similar to what Roman Reigns went through against Cody Rhodes.

# The unstoppable heel - Roman Reigns/Jon Moxley

Roman Reigns was by far the most infuriating heel during his run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He transformed himself from a babyface who was getting booed out of the building to a heel who was being cheered.

It is the same with Jon Moxley. Even though he is a dastardly heel with The Death Riders, given his natural charisma, the fans seem to cheer for him, bar the odd moment.

# Bloodline/Death Riders

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns had The Bloodline do his bidding and they dug him out of a hole more than once. First, it was The Usos that helped him out, and later on, it was Solo Sikoa that usually got the Tribal Chief out of a tough spot.

For Jon Moxley, The Death Riders are a safe bet. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir have gone above and beyond to help their boss get over the line in matches. On top of that, there is seemingly no stopping them on Dynamite.

# Cope/Cody factor

In both their feuds where they are being pushed as the heel, there is one star that has stood up to them with courage. For Roman Reigns, it was Cody Rhodes. The feud that he had as a babyface against Roman was one of the best and cemented him as one of the top superstars in WWE today.

Much like Cody, in the case of Jon Moxley, the star being pushed as the good guy is Cope. The WWE Hall of Famer, ever since coming back from injury, has explicitly targeted Moxley and his title, and that draws parallels with Cody and Roman.

# First title for Cody/Cope

Cody Rhodes had won several titles in his career before lifting the big one at WrestleMania 40. However, winning the Undisputed WWE Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All was special given that it was his first world title win.

Cope, on the other hand, even though he won almost everything during his time in WWE has only lifted the TNT Title in AEW. He admitted a lot of times that he does not have a lot of time left in wrestling, so he has made it clear that he wants the AEW World Title at any cost. If he ends up winning the title, like Cody, it will be his first major title in AEW.

