Jon Moxley's legendary rival to shock the world and join Death Riders on AEW Dynamite? Analyzing the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 24, 2025 02:48 GMT
Jon Moxley and Death Riders are dominating AEW [Image Credits: Marina Shafir and AEW's X]

A top AEW star on the upcoming edition of Dynamite could join Jon Moxley's Death Riders. Daniel Garcia recently joined the One True King's army. The faction has been dominating the locker room for the past year. However, they have been missing grit recently. Eddie Kingston returned to AEW last Saturday at All Out Toronto. He might be the missing puzzle the stable is looking for.

The Purveyor of Violence and Kingston have been both rivals and friends in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Fans loved the two interacting, whether they are in an alliance or against each other.

The Mad King took down Big Bill at the recent pay-per-view. He came back after over a year and delivered a solid performance in the ring. He also established an alliance with Hook on the show. Fans are wondering what could be next for the two stars, as the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil couldn't find a proper ground since returning. It seems like he is no longer part of the Opps.

On the upcoming edition of Dynamite, Eddie Kingston could cut a scathing promo pointing out the Death Riders' takeover. The faction could confront the former Continental Champion, but instead of attacking, he could join hands with Jon Moxley and company. The Mad King then betrays Hook, starting an elaborate feud with him and the Death Riders.

Eddie Kingston teased a connection with Jon Moxley before returning

Fans have been calling out the Mad King for many months, as the Death Riders caused havoc in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, he was still recovering from his leg injury at the time.

In July, Eddie took to Instagram and shared a picture of Moxley, teasing a program featuring him upon his return.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the Death Riders.

Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

