Jon Moxley's net worth: Is he making more money in AEW than he did in WWE?

Jon Moxley is one of the most prominent stars in AEW, and other than being a multi-time world champion, he's been called the heart and soul of the promotion as well. But how much does the Purveyor of Violence make in AEW?

During his WWE tenor as Dean Ambrose, Moxley was considered an upper-mid-card star by most fans online despite once holding the promotion's world championship on one occasion. But in comparison, from the moment Jon Moxley walked into AEW, he was portrayed as a major threat and a legitimate star.

According to Essentially Sports, Jon Moxley's current Net Worth stands at a whopping $10 million. This is easily attributed to the fact that he currently earns $6 million a year within AEW, according to Sportlister.

While Moxley's financial situation in AEW seems to be amazing, as he's currently the highest-paid star in the entire promotion, what was he making during his WWE tenure?

According to WrestleTalk, during his final run with WWE as Dean Ambrose, Moxley was making only $2 million per year. Notably, he was making less than this during his earlier run with AEW, meaning he left WWE at a financial loss.

Moxley's massive jump is likely due to the lengthy contract he signed with AEW last year and all the new responsibilities he now has.

Jon Moxley had a hand in convincing Saraya to join AEW despite Triple H having talks with the star to remain with WWE

Saraya's AEW debut sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, especially after the star's forced retirement in 2018. While many believed she'd remain with WWE after a few talks with Jon Moxley, Renee Paquette, and Chris Jericho, that all changed.

During an interview with The Metro, Saraya spoke on how Moxley, Jericho, and Renee kept selling the idea to her.

"They were all calling me. Just seeing how quickly in three years that it’s built – I’m like, this company! You have the bad, tribal fans, but whether you like them or not you can’t fault how amazing it is to become another goliath company like that.'" (H/T: Metro)

Other than being the highest-paid wrestler in AEW at this point, Jon Moxley clearly has a lot of influence behind the scenes and a lot of sway with his fellow wrestlers. With his elevated position in the promotion, could he bring even more changes to AEW over the years?

