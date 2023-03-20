Jon Moxley's recent heel turn could force 4-time WWE Champion to return to AEW

The wrestling community has been stunned by Jon Moxley's recent heel turn. The Blackpool Combat Club member and former world champion's actions have generated a lot of buzz among the wrestling fraternity. The heel turn has created various opportunities, including the chance for a certain four-time WWE Champion to make a comeback to AEW.

The wrestler in question is none other than Bryan Danielson. Danielson has been absent from AEW TV since his intense one-hour Iron Man match loss to MJF at Revolution. However, his presence is still felt among wrestling fans, with many speculating about when he could make his return to the company.

The recent hint at a reunion of The Elite to confront the Blackpool Combat Club has only added to the excitement surrounding AEW. The group consists of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Adam Page. However, Page's relationship with the others has soured over time, leading to a bitter feud between the two sides. However, the four men recently stood tall against BCC.

The addition of Danielson to the mix could create a formidable team that could challenge The Elite and Hangman Adam Page.

If Bryan Danielson does make his return to AEW and joins forces with the Blackpool Combat Club, it could make for some exciting TV. The possibilities are endless, and the anticipation for this potential showdown is at an all-time high.

AEW star wants to teach Jon Moxley a lesson

Former TNT Champion Wardlow has claimed that he wants to teach Jon Moxley a lesson, stating that The Purveyor of Violence is not as tough as he thinks he is.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wardlow praised Jon Moxley's toughness but stated that he believes he can take him down.

“Mox is a tough dude, another Ohioan. Again somebody I do believe if I ever get the opportunity, he’s going to learn that he’s not as bad as he thinks he is.” [3:23 - 3:39]

Jon Moxley recently suffered a loss in a Texas Death Match against Hangman Page at Revolution, resulting in him and his faction, the Blackpool Combat Club, turning heels. While Moxley and Wardlow have rarely interacted during their time in AEW, it will be interesting to see if their paths cross in the future.

