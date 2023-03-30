Jon Moxley could be squashed for the first time in AEW if 2-time WWE Universal Champion debuts 

While Jon Moxley is known to be one of the toughest stars in AEW, the entry of a particular ex-WWE Superstar could lead to him being squashed in a short match.

The Superstar in question is Goldberg. The former Universal Champion needs no introduction as he has cemented his name as one of the biggest talents in the history of pro wrestling. Despite him currently being 56 years old, he still maintains a commanding physique and is quite adept in the squared circle as well. He is certainly younger than 64-year-old Sting, who still puts on banger matches every time he competes.

Tony Khan has already admitted that the Jacksonville-based Promotion is quite interested in the WWE legend. If Da Man does join AEW, he needs to have an impactful in-ring debut to immediately establish his dominance. Given Moxley's tenacity, a squash match with the BCC member losing would certainly be enough to send a message to the locker room.

A WWE veteran believes Goldberg should face Chris Jericho if he joins AEW

While Goldberg's future is still a mystery, Jim Cornette believes that he should square off with Chris Jericho if he joins AEW.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran explained how Jericho could have a great match with Goldberg by making it look credible and realistic.

"There’s nobody on the AEW roster - I mean, there’s plenty of people who could take The Spear and The Jackhammer… I mean, it could be a rematch with Jericho? Goldberg would have to win that one because then people would just have a bad taste in their mouth if Jericho and his Appreciators would f**k Goldberg in his last match." [05:47 onward]

Whether the Ocho and WWE legend will collide in the future is still a question at this point.

