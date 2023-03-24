WWE veteran wants Goldberg to revisit a 2-decade-old feud if he signs with AEW 

Goldberg's free-agent status has set the wrestling world alight and with Tony Khan's rumored interest, he could be AEW-bound. If that happens to work out, Jim Cornette believes he could revisit his heated rivalry with Chris Jericho.

During their tenure in WCW, Chris Jericho and Goldberg had a brief feud that was likely aimed at elevating the younger star, but unfortunately, the future WWE Universal Champion didn't see his opponent as a legit threat. Now that they've both had lengthy careers, it could be the best time to revisit and end this feud.

During the latest Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran realized that out of the entire AEW roster, only Y2J would be able to make the legend look imposing in a feud without hurting his opponent's run.

"There’s nobody on the AEW roster - I mean there’s plenty of people who could take The Spear and The Jackhammer… I mean, it could be a rematch with Jericho? Goldberg would have to win that one because then people would just have a bad taste in their mouth if Jericho and his Appreciators would f**k Goldberg is his last match." (05:47 onward).

Despite all the clamoring, Jim Cornette also recently pointed out that Vince McMahon would likely oppose any moves Tony Khan would make to sign the wrestling legend.

Jim Cornette further explained why Chris Jericho could be the best match in AEW for Goldberg

Chris Jericho has established himself as a leading figure both on screen and backstage in AEW, and regardless of the criticism some of his storylines face, he remains one of the most respected names in the industry.

Continuing in the same interview, Cornette praised Chris Jericho for his newfound abilities as a veteran wrestler.

"Jericho’s been in the ring regularly and he’s smaller to begin with, and a guy like that – a part of Goldberg’s package and appeal [was] the way he could pick people up, move them around, the explosive movement. And as we’ve seen, Chris has become a master of economy of movement. So Jericho would be able to take the bumps off him and take it where it needs to be." (08:14 onward).

It remains to be seen if the former WWE Universal Champion will find his way into AEW, but it seems that Tony Khan already has the tools to create a dream retirement match.

