Vince McMahon wouldn't let Tony Khan sign 2-time Universal Champion to AEW, says WWE veteran

AEW President Tony Khan has been making some major moves to benefit his promotion in recent months, and with Goldberg's free agency, many speculate that he could tempt the veteran to sign with his promotion. However, Jim Cornette believes that Vince McMahon won't let this happen.

Tony Khan's admiration for the late 90s era of pro wrestling is a well-known fact, and his efforts to sign Sting and Chris Jericho are a good indication of this. While the AEW roster is already filled to the brim, Khan's childhood fantasies could push him to try and capture Goldberg.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the veteran speculated that WWE wouldn't allow Goldberg to retire in any other American promotion.

"If Tony Khan makes any offer, then one would suppose that the WWE and specifically Vince McMahon – is there any way Vince is gonna let that happen anywhere else but the WWE? (…) In the end, the WWE will not let Goldberg have a retirement match for any promotion the United States audience will see or hear about besides them." (01:50 onward).

Tony Khan has reportedly already had talks with Goldberg's representatives to bring the WWE Hall of Famer into the promotion. It remains to be seen if any deals will end up happening, but Khan seems to be serious about signing the legend.

Jim Cornette believes that Goldberg would likely want to win his hypothetical retirement match in AEW

Fans' criticism of Goldberg has mainly been rooted in how the 56-year-old was still being booked as a legitimate threat and continually got wins over the likes of Kevin Owens and The Fiend. Due to this, Cornette seems to believe that he might take this attitude into AEW with him.

george @StingHart_ Goldberg vs The Fiend is an underrated banger, but y'all not ready for that conversation. Goldberg vs The Fiend is an underrated banger, but y'all not ready for that conversation. https://t.co/mn8UzR1XU8

During the same episode, Jim Cornette speculated that AEW would likely have to think hard about which star to put Goldberg up against since he would likely not want to lose.

"He's probably not gonna want to lose his retirement match unless it's a lot of money. You don't want to necessarily do it with somebody that you would harm by beating them and they're still there while Goldberg is gone," Cornette said. (03:51 onward).

Cornette also pointed out that it would have to be someone who could afford to lose but be able to cut a good promo in order to build up to the match and subsequently make it meaningful after losing.

