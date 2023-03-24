"He's probably not gonna want to lose" - Former WWE manager discusses the possibility of a farewell match for Goldberg

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently spoke about Goldberg's future outside of WWE.

Fightful Select recently reported that the Hall of Famer's contract had run out with WWE in late 2022. The two parties did not negotiate a new contract, leaving the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion as one of the hottest free agents in the current wrestling landscape.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that a farewell match for Goldberg was possibly on the cards if done with the right opponent. He added that AEW could rope in the veteran with a good deal and have him work with some of its rosters.

"He's a big star and if you did it right with the right opponent, and they had the promos, then it would mean something. We can't say until we have a specific opponent. He's probably not gonna want to lose his retirement match unless it's a lot of money. You don't want to necessarily do it with somebody that you would harm by beating them and they're still there while Goldberg is gone," Cornette said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"It is something like a perennial guy who can afford to lose but cuts a good promo that you feed to Goldberg but make the story mean something hopefully." [From 3:51 - 4:36]

You can watch the full video here:

Goldberg is a bonafide WWE Hall of Famer

The wrestling world was taken by storm back in 1997 when Goldberg ramped through the WCW roster. For over a year, the behemoth dominated inside the squared circle, garnering an incredible win streak of 173-0.

A few years after WWE acquired WCW, the powerhouse made his way to the company. During this stint, he also won the World Heavyweight Championship and competed against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XX.

However, the former Universal Champion had another run starting in 2016. He competed in several dream matches competing against the likes of Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

