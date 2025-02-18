  • home icon
  Judgment Day to kick out Finn Balor and replace him with ex-WWE star after huge mistake? Exploring the possibility

Judgment Day to kick out Finn Balor and replace him with ex-WWE star after huge mistake? Exploring the possibility

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Feb 18, 2025 16:03 GMT
The Judgement Day was formed in 2022 [image source: WWE.com]
The Judgement Day was formed in 2022

Judgement Day is one of the top factions of WWE and Finn Balor is an important part of the group. However, there have been teases of The Prince potentially leaving the faction. Balor could get replaced by a returning Aleister Black in The Judgement Day.

Finn Balor and Liv Morgan have not been on the same page for the past few months which has sparked some questions about a potential turn. Balor lost his chance to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber match against Seth Rollins on WWE Monday Night RAW.

However, Liv Morgan of The Judgement Day has already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber. The former Women's World Champion will certainly brag about her position in the Chamber match against Finn Balor next week on RAW. This could fuel Balor's anger and he could accidentally cost Liv Morgan the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto.

This 'mistake' could lead to The Judgement Day kicking him out of the group on RAW after Elimination Chamber. Dominik Mysterio could then introduce Finn's replacement, Aleister Black.

Aleister Black is reportedly a free agent after leaving AEW a couple of weeks ago. The erstwhile Malakai Black is expected to sign with WWE and time will tell if a return happens before or after WrestleMania 41.

Jonathan Coachman on Finn Balor losing to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Finn Balor's credibility has taken a huge hit in recent years. Many fans have pointed out how Balor never wins big matchups despite getting put in them. Speaking on BTT Presents: The Last Word, Jonathan Coachman said he never thought Finn Balor would be the sixth man in the Elimination Chamber match in Toronto.

"When you have these big matches and the WWE wants us to believe that either guy could win—I never thought Finn [Balor] was going to get the job done tonight. Was it a good match? Okay, yes, but to Matt's [Morgan] point, we never thought for a second Tommy [Carlucci] that Finn was going to be that sixth guy in the [Men's] Chamber match," Coachman said. [From 49:00 to 49:15]

We will have to wait and see what Triple H has in store for Finn Balor as WrestleMania gets closer.

Edited by Arsh Das
