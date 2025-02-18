Seth Rollins gets a massive win over former Universal Champion on WWE RAW amidst controversy

Seth Rollins renewed his rivalry with Finn Balor, as the two stars collided in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on the latest episode of WWE RAW. There was a huge botch during the bout, and it got a reaction from many people in the crowd.

The Judgment Day member blindsided The Visionary before the bell rang. He then delivered a few shoulder tackles in the corner. Seth tried to go for a Pedigree but Balor avoided it. He then hit a Pedigree of his own for a nearfall. Finn hit a dropkick and went for Coup de Grace but Rollins got out of the way.

Seth Rollins tried to stomp Finn Balor on the steps but the latter moved and sent the former into the steel. The multi-time world champion performed a buckle bomb and went for a Frog Splash but Balor got his knees up.

The two stars exchanged strikes and Finn Balor hit a slingblade. The Irish star tried to do a dropkick but The Visionary caught his legs and locked him in a Sharpshooter. Rollins nailed Balor with a Pedigree and went for the cover. Finn kicked out too late, and the fans thought the match was over. The referee barely managed to get his hands up in what seemed like a botch. The fans also thought the same and chanted, "Ref, you suck."

At the end of the contest, Balor hit the Coup de Grace and Seth Rollins reversed it into a cover. He finally hit the Stomp and won the match via pinfall. Rollins won anyway, despite that awkward spot.

