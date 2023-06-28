Keith Lee addresses if he'll appear at AEW Collision

AEW star Keith Lee was one of NXT's biggest names, and as such, once he jumped to the Jacksonville-based promotion, many hoped he'd be an even bigger name. However, many are unhappy with his booking, and recently a fan asked him if he'll be seen on Collision.

The Glorious One has had an uneven run in AEW so far, initially debuting as a singles star before capturing tag team gold with Swerve Strickland. Recently he underwent a surprising gimmick change, and made his way to the ring wearing a cape.

In response to a Twitter user asking him to become a regular on AEW Collision, Keith Lee revealed that it isn't something he has control of.

"This is beyond the scope of my control. I cannot concern myself with it. But I appreciate the sentiment."

Fans have notably been quite outspoken against Lee's handling by Tony Khan and even hit back at his current representation as well. Could the star's booking take a sudden turn down the line and mirror his NXT run someday? Only time will tell.

The AEW star has notably undergone a physical transformation over the past few months

Other than reverting to his natural gray hair and beard, The Glorious One has undergone a few more changes as well. Could this potentially represent better booking down the road?

Shortly after his return last month, Keith Lee shared a post-workout picture on his Instagram Story, showing off his significant gains.

Keith Lee showing off his considerable body transformation.

The veteran might be known for his burly physique, but upon his return, there was notably much criticism about his body, with some claiming that he let himself go. While it was alleged that his physical health likely majorly contributed to this, Keith Lee has not simply given up, based solely on his Instagram Status.

