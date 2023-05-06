[Photo] AEW star shows off incredible body transformation

An AEW wrestler recently took to Instagram to show off his jaw-dropping body transformation. Former tag team champion Keith Lee shared a post-workout selfie on his Instagram story, and his hard work in the gym certainly seems to be paying off.

Lee made his surprise debut for the promotion in February 2022 after unexpectedly being released from his WWE contract. Over the past year, The Limitless One has claimed tag team gold alongside Swerve Strickland and has been involved in a feud with his former partner since dropping the titles.

Lee recently returned to AEW after a brief hiatus, sporting a new look. The former NXT standout decided to embrace his veteran status by showing off his gray hair upon his return. However, this is not the only physical change fans have noticed.

Keith Lee shows off his body transformation.

Judging by his Instagram story post, Lee is clearly in phenomenal shape. He is already known for his incredible athleticism for a man of his size, but with him seemingly taking his conditioning to the next level, one can only imagine what amazing feats Lee will be able to pull off in the ring going forward.

Does Keith Lee have real-life heat with a former AEW personality?

Besides his top-tier athleticism between the ropes, Keith Lee is often recognized as one of the nicest people in the wrestling business. However, it seems as though there may be some tension between him and a WCW legend.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan revealed that Lee "totally ignored" him during their time working under the AEW umbrella.

"The last time I went to AEW he totally ignored me probably because I’m always—because we make fun,” said Konnan.

Konnan continued by explaining how he would often tease Lee for "looking like Swerve Strickland's dad" and saying that his real-life partner, Michin, was not over in WWE. The WCW legend speculates that these jabs may have been misconstrued by The Limitless One.

Nonetheless, the two have not crossed paths since, and their misunderstanding does not seem to hold any long-term ramifications for either man.

