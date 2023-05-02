"He totally ignored me" - Former WWE star claims AEW's Keith Lee has something against him

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee is often seen as one of the most polite people in the wrestling business, but a wrestling legend claims that the big man ignored him the last time he visited All Elite Wrestling.

The star in question is Konnan, who has featured a handful of times on AEW, most notably during the feud between The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle that led to him featuring in the 2021 Stadium Stampede match.

Keith Lee and Konnan rarely crossed paths before the big man joined AEW in February 2022, with the only real instance being when Lee worked matches for The Crash in Mexico, months before he went on to sign a WWE contract.

Speaking on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast, Konnan stated that the former AEW Tag Team Champion is a very easy-going guy, but the fact that he keeps making fun of him online might be the reason for being ignored.

“Yeah he worked when I was working with [The] Crash, Keith Lee he was super over, very easy going guy. The last time I went to AEW he totally ignored me probably because I’m always—because we make fun.” [9:55-10:07]

Konnan elaborated by explaining the examples of when he has made fun of Keith, which include poking fun at his gray hair, looking like Swerve Strickland's dad, and that his wife, Mia Yim, isn't getting over in WWE.

“And then when I used to say that he looked like Swerve Strickland’s dad when they used to come out, now he looks like his granddad with the grey hair. Plus, I’m always saying that Michin is not over which is his wife so he probably thinks I have something against him just like Mark Sterling does because, like we said before, people misconstrue criticism.” [10:16-10:42]

Keith Lee still has a score to settle with Swerve Strickland

The saga of Swerve In Our Glory is a strange one. They began teaming up due to a mutual hatred of Team Taz, then used their chemistry to win the AEW Tag Team Championships, all before Swerve Strickland started bending the rules, and now they want to kill each other. That all happened in one calendar year.

After being taken out of action in December 2022, Keith Lee returned to gain a measure of revenge on Swerve during his feud with Dustin Rhodes, leading to Lee and Rhodes forming the team "Naturally Limitless."

At the time of writing, Lee and Rhodes are unbeaten in AEW with a record of three wins and zero losses. But before they can have any sort of championship aspirations, Keith has to put Swerve down for the count once and for all.

