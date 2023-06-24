"GO BACK TO HUNTER'S WWE," "What a waste of talent" - Fans call for former AEW Champion to jump ship after sparse booking

Tony Khan has signed several WWE talents after their unfortunate releases from the sports entertainment giant. Despite some of these stars shining, others in the company have suffered from poor booking and little to no TV time.

Keith Lee was one of the shocking releases that came from the WWE in 2021. Lee looked to be moving in the right direction on the main roster after defeating Randy Orton clean at Payback 2020. The clash was also the former NXT star's singles Premium Live Event debut.

The Limitless One stepped away from in-ring action after suffering an unfortunate illness that kept him out of action from late 2020 till the summer of 2021. Lee finally returned to WWE on the July 19th edition of Monday Night RAW and got repackaged as Keith "Bearcat" Lee, he was unfortunately released shortly after his long-awaited return.

Keith Lee debuted for All Elite Wrestling on the February 19th episode of Dynamite back in 2022. However, Lee has had little success in AEW as he has not had any memorable feuds. However, he is a former Tag Team Champion with Swerve Strickland.

The Limitless One's poor booking has caught the eyes of several fans who have taken to Twitter and suggested Lee go back to WWE:

Konnan claims former WWE Superstar Keith Lee has a problem with him

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Keith Lee is one of the most polite guys in professional wrestling. However, industry veteran Konnan claims to have been ignored by The Limitless One the last time he visited All Elite Wrestling.

Konnan has been featured on AEW several times, most notably during the feud between The Inner Circle and The Pinnacle. His appearance during the feud led to him being included in the 2021 Stadium Stampede Match.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that Keith Lee is a very nice guy and the fact that he keeps making fun of him online may be the reason for being ignored.

“Yeah he worked when I was working with [The] Crash, Keith Lee he was super over, very easy going guy. The last time I went to AEW he totally ignored me probably because I’m always—because we make fun.” [9:55-10:07]

Konnan gave examples of when he made fun of Lee which included a jab at his gray hair, looking like Swerve Strickland's dad, and that his wife not getting over in WWE.

“And then when I used to say that he looked like Swerve Strickland’s dad when they used to come out, now he looks like his granddad with the grey hair. Plus, I’m always saying that Michin is not over which is his wife so he probably thinks I have something against him just like Mark Sterling does because, like we said before, people misconstrue criticism.” [10:16-10:42]

Let us know down below if you agree with Konnan's comments related to Keith Lee and what you think Lee should do with regard to his future.

