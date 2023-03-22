Keith Lee should turn heel if 2-time WWE Universal Champion shows up in AEW 

While Keith Lee is a babyface at the moment, a certain ex-WWE star's entry could be the catalyst for him turning heel for the first time in AEW.

Ever since the Limitless One joined Tony Khan's roster, he has been portrayed as a good guy. His current feud with Swerve Strickland has also put him in the role of a babyface. However, his dominant physique and in-ring prowess could easily make him a successful heel.

As per recent reports, Goldberg is currently a free agent. Given his reputation as a top performer, the veteran is certainly an attractive prospect for the roster. Tony Khan has also admitted to being interested in acquiring the former WWE Superstar.

If the WCW legend joins AEW, he will naturally need a compelling storyline to get started. Who better to join him on his path of destruction than Keith Lee? Both the stars are known for their powerful presence in the ring, making them a perfect duo.

Tony Khan recently revealed how he got to know the WWE legend

Goldberg already has ties to AEW, since the underdog company is based out of Jacksonville.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez of The Bet Las Vegas & The Sporting Tribune, Tony Khan spoke about Goldberg's contributions to the Jacksonville community. He also mentioned how he became familiar with the veteran.

"He [Goldberg] actually has a lot of ties around the Jacksonville community. His family is from Jacksonville and they've done so much great work in the community. There is a great hospital, the Wolfson Children's Hospital, and Bill is related to the Wolfson family. They have done so much great work in this community and that's partially how I've gotten to know Bill," Khan said.

"He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent.



It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling"



- Tony Khan on Goldberg

(via The Bet Las Vegas) “He's a household name in pro wrestling and certainly, that's interesting to hear that he is a free agent. It's something to follow and he's one of the biggest names in wrestling”- Tony Khan on Goldberg(via The Bet Las Vegas) https://t.co/4LBYxVVHyK

As of now, it remains to be seen whether GoldBerg will go All Elite in the near future.

