Kenny Omega and AEW talent involved in backstage melee are unaware of current stance in promotion - Reports

Kenny Omega and the rest of the AEW All Out backstage brawlers have not been heard from since they came to blows. However, according to a recent report, even the five men - who are still suspended - are unaware of their positions in AEW.

After nearly nine months away from AEW, Kenny Omega made his return this past August and had a brief run with the promotion before his suspension. Unfortunately, like the Young Bucks, Omega is healthy but forced to sit at home for the time being.

During a recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared some of his insider information on the situation.

“People are sitting here every week, you got people who think it’s a work, but they’re not told anything different because the company hasn’t said anything. Nobody knows when they’re coming back, including the people who are on suspension. Nobody knows anything of what’s going on,” Meltzer claimed. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

An older report suggested that all five of the suspended stars are still being paid, despite not being mentioned in the promotion at all. Additionally, there is no word on any star being fired, and any mention of the same so far has been fabricated, according to Meltzer.

If Meltzer's report is correct, that could bode badly for Kenny Omega and the rest of the affected parties. The only person unable to return regardless of the timetable would be CM Punk, since his injury will set him back for a couple of more months.

Meltzer also touched on Hangman Page's supposed reference to Kenny Omega and The Elite's return

During the most recent AEW Dynamite episode, Hangman Page made a brief reference to his "old friends" as he went off in a heated promo against Jon Moxley.

For his reference, Meltzer hoped that there might be a hint at the stars returning soon. However, he noted that Tony Khan has opted to keep fans in the dark about Kenny Omega and The Elite's statuses, despite having ample opportunity.

“Adam Page made a reference, these guys are coming back this week. Maybe it’s a hint.’ But nobody knows. At some point it’s ridiculous and you know, right there [Ariel Helwani interview], Tony Khan has the chance and he could have said something like 'we don’t know when we’re gonna bring them back.' But it’s nothing.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Unfortunately, Khan continues to be tight-lipped about the situation and it seems that fans might have to wait even longer until any word is given about the fates of Kenny Omega, The Elite, and CM Punk.

