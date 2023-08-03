Kenny Omega re-signing with AEW has officially quashed a major WrestleMania rumor 

Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and the Young Bucks renewed their contracts with All Elite Wrestling today. Despite the speculations of The Elite signing with WWE, they put all of them to rest, and they will stay as one of the promotion's biggest stars.

The Elite were the firstcomers of AEW and even held positions within the company. The four members of the Elite accumulated two world champion titles, a tag team title, and a world trios title. After recently besting the Blackpool Combat Club, they have cemented themselves as still the top players of the promotion.

The Elite getting their contract extensions with AEW was bad news for WWE, who were looking to bring in the trio, or at least Kenny Omega, who was rumored to have been offered a potential WrestleMania moment against Roman Reigns. This rumor was easily debunked following the announcement.

While there were no reports of the specific length of the contracts, it was simply announced as a long-term contract. Fans can expect the heart and soul of the promotion to continue putting on a show for them for several years to come.

Kenny Omega reveals the reason he re-signed with AEW

After ambiguity regarding his future, Kenny Omega signed with AEW, and this came as partly a surprise, as there were strong rumors that other promotions were actively bidding for The Cleaner.

Talking to Sports Illustrated, Omega addressed the situation and revealed why he decided to stay with All Elite Wrestling.

He mentioned that he wanted the chance to compete with different superstars with different styles from all over the world, and the Jacksonville-based promotion was the perfect choice to achieve this.

“Pro wrestling has a presence almost everywhere on the planet. In my pursuit to become as complete of a performer as possible, my goal was always to experience the styles of the world at their highest level. I believe that with AEW’s current working relationships, and possibly future, I can challenge all forms of pro wrestling and diversify my style so that I’m equipped for any scenario I may encounter in the ring.” (H/T Sports Illustrated)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hqaLBYpL4c Kenny Omega says that whether its Dynamite, ROH, Rampage & “heck, even Collision”, we will be seeing more of The Elite

At this point, AEW fans can relax, as one of the foundations of the promotion is here to stay for a while longer. During his four years with the promotion, Omega has gone toe to toe with several world-renowned stars and held several of the biggest titles in the world while competing at the highest level.

What would you want to see next coming from Kenny Omega? Let us know in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.