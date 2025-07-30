  • home icon
  • Kenny Omega to return as heel to turn on his long-time friend at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door? Exploring the possibility 

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 30, 2025 03:35 GMT
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of AEW Official Website]
Kenny Omega is a former AEW World Champion [Photo courtesy of allelitewrestling.com]

Kenny Omega has not been seen since his tough loss at All In: Texas. Could he make his return at Forbidden Door and suddenly turn heel on one of his long-time friends?

The Best Bout Machine made his return to wrestling back in January after a hiatus of a little more than a year. His comeback has been nothing short of extraordinary as he has gone on to capture the AEW International Championship, and he went to war with Kazuchika Okada at All In, even though he fell short in becoming the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.

At Forbidden Door, it seems that the Jacksonville-based promotion has been teasing a match between Okada and Swerve Strickland. Should The Rainmaker successfully defend his title, Kenny Omega could come out alongside Kota Ibushi and ask Okada for a rematch. He may use Don Callis' interference in their match as the reason for wanting to challenge him again.

In a shocking turn of events, Omega could suddenly attack Ibushi. While The Golden Star was out with Kenny for his match at All In, despite Callis' involvement, he didn't help him overcome the odds. This could be the Best Bout Machine letting out his frustrations and getting rid of his weak links. This would also be a show of how serious he is about going to war once more with Okada and Don Callis.

While many fans may like this twist in the storyline, it is just speculation for now.

Some within AEW wanted Kenny Omega to dethrone Jon Moxley

At All In: Texas, 'Hangman' Adam Page finally dethroned Jon Moxley and freed the AEW World Championship from the briefcase that had been housing it for the past eight months. This has now begun a new era in AEW.

Interestingly, it seems that there was another candidate for the man to dethrone Mox. On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that Kenny Omega would have been a consideration for Page's role if he were completely healthy and hadn't had his battles with health issues over the past few months. Some within AEW mentioned how this may have been an easy decision.

While this may have been a great possibility, Hangman's comeback story and ascension to the top of the promotion once more is one of AEW's greatest stories today. It is unclear if any other star in his spot would have had a bigger impact.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
