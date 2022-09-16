"Got Sunday dude, what more do you want?" - WWE legend Kevin Nash slams AEW President for complaining about competitor brand's events on the same weekend

Kevin Nash has weighed in with his thoughts on Tony Khan's comments about WWE running two shows on the same weekend as the All Out pay-per-view.

The first weekend of September was a busy one for wrestling fans worldwide. While WWE showcased Clash at the Castle on Saturday and Worlds Collide on Sunday, AEW hosted All Out on the same night. Khan wasn't pleased with the booking as he sounded off about it during the All Out post-show media scrum.

However, Kevin Nash seemingly doesn't share the same sentiments as Khan. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that AEW doesn't have anything to complain about the conflicting event schedule.

"[Tony] Khan took it as like I've got money and the WWE went to war, I looked at it like 'You've got Sunday dude, what more do you want? And you got Sunday following into a Labor Day,'" said Kevin Nash (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

With Triple H now in charge of WWE's creative and their history with Wednesday Night Wars, the two promotions could go head-to-head multiple times in the future.

Kevin Nash was referenced recently at AEW All Out by Kenny Omega

If there is one thing AEW EVPs The Elite likes doing, it's making tongue-in-cheek references to internet news. This is precisely what Kenny Omega did at All Out when he managed to squeeze Big Daddy Cool into his introduction.

AEW ring announcer Justin Roberts declared Omega as "Kevin Nash's new favorite wrestler" before his match. This was likely a reference to a tweet that Nash put out amidst his brief social media feud with Will Ospreay.

Nash has also gone on record, stating that he's a big fan of AEW's Orange Cassidy and calling the latter his 'boy.' It will be interesting to see if the company's president will respond to the legend's previous comments in the coming weeks.

