5 potential matches for Kevin Owens in AEW

Kevin Owens may possibly be on his way out of WWE, but he can look back on his tenure with immense pride. Having held championships at every level in the company, Kevin Owens is a prime example of the caliber of wrestler that came through the ranks of the black and gold NXT. He even beat John Cena at Elimination Chamber in 2015, immediately establishing himself as a threat.

As reported by Fightful, the era of Kevin Owens in WWE may soon be at an end. WWE have made seismic shifts to their roster, with mass releases and other high calibre talent making the switch to AEW at the end of their contracts. These talents include both Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. As the top promotion makes its drastic changes, the independent circuit is now filled with multi-faceted and talented performers who have seen the rise of promotions like AEW and GCW.

If Kevin Owens does indeed pass on a new deal and leaves WWE, he will have a plethora of promotions jumping at the chance to host him. Should AEW be the one to pick him up, these are the dream matches we could see in the promotion.

#5 Kevin Owens vs Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston is someone who has always felt on the cusp of greatness, with a no-nonsense style of wrestling that is all-action, relatability and transparency that gives his promos a believable edge. Kingston is very much like Kevin Owens, and more specifically the sadistic version of Owens we saw obliterate Sami Zayn for the NXT title.

Kingston wore his heart on his sleeve during his feud with Jon Moxley and more recently his feud with CM Punk. At any moment he can snap and show the strength and aggression to even make the very best reconsider their career choice.

Kingston has been left on his own in Jon Moxley's absence. We've seen Kingston engage in a personal feud with CM Punk, but the Mad King fell short at Full Gear 2021.

Kingston and Kevin Owens have collided before, with Kingston emerging victorious in their last collision for the Chikara Grand Championship in 2013. Since then it's fair to say Kevin Owens has had the better side of things, becoming a household name and competing for the biggest prizes.

The re-emergence of Kevin Owens on the independent circuit is bound to act like blood in the water, and in AEW we may find that Eddie Kingston leads the queue of predators looking to pounce.

