Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's title run could be in serious jeopardy if 7-time WWE Tag Team Champions reunite

While Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were crowned the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 39, their reign could turn out to be short-lived if two particular superstars reunite in WWE.

At the Showcase of the Immortals, Owens and Zayn ended the historic title run of The Usos to gain both the RAW and SmackDown tag team belts. Their performance immediately solidified them as a strong team on the active scene. As such, whoever dethrones them in the future must have equal, if not more, credibility.

Edge and Christian could certainly be a credible threat to the newly crowned champions. The legendary veterans have seven tag team title reigns to their name, making them one of the best teams in the history of WWE.

While Edge is an active participant in the Stamford-based Promotion at the moment, Christian Cage is currently working for AEW. However, a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claimed that Edge was very interested in reuniting with Christian in the ring before eventually hanging up his boots.

Given the circumstances, this does make the reunion a possibility. Given the fan reaction during Christian and Edge's embrace at the 2021 Royal Rumble, the audience would undoubtedly welcome the team.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling This Edge and Christian hug hit different This Edge and Christian hug hit different 😢 https://t.co/DI7e7RQYRV

An AEW star has also hinted at Edge and Christian reuniting in WWE

While Christian Cage recently returned on Dynamite alongside Luchasaurus, he may be headed to WWE in the future.

In a conversation with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, AEW star Dax Harwood commented on the chances of Edge and Christian reuniting down the line. His words implied that the possibility was not far-fetched.

"The Edge and Christian thing," Dax Harwood began, when the two were mentioned as being in separate companies right now. "I'll just say that's more of a possibility than people think." [0:36 - 0:46]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Christian will head over to the Stamford-based Promotion someday.

Would you like to see Christian and Edge reunite in the future? Sound off in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes