Will Edge and Christian reunite in WWE? AEW star hints at a match with the former world champions

Edge has been embroiled in a feud against a faction of four in WWE for nearly a year now. While the former world champion's wife Beth Phoenix recently joined the foray, it seems The Rated-R Superstar is once again riding solo in his quest to end the man who replaced him in The Judgment Day, Finn Balor.

Christian Cage was last seen in a "Final Burial match" against Jungle Boy in AEW, where the former lost in what could have potentially been his last match in Tony Khan's promotion.

Fans speculated immediately following the loss to Jungle Boy that Captain Charisma is heading to the Stamford-based promotion to reunite with his longtime tag team partner. However, the talks eventually dwindled down.

Speaking to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Dax Harwood has now made an interesting comment regarding the two former world champions reuniting:

"The Edge and Christian thing," Dax Harwood began, when the two were mentioned as being in separate companies right now. "I'll just say that's more of a possibility than people think." [0:36-0:46]

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo ( Pics via WWE) Just going to leave these pictures of Edge and Christian sharing this moment during the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble here on your timeline.( Pics via WWE) Just going to leave these pictures of Edge and Christian sharing this moment during the Men's 2021 Royal Rumble here on your timeline. ❤️ ( Pics via WWE) https://t.co/sOirhEPNn1

Christian made a one-off appearance at the 2021 Royal Rumble, where the two briefly teamed up during the titular match. Edge went on to win the bout for the second time in his career.

WWE legend willing to return for a match against Edge

While Edge and Christian have together revolutionized the tag team scene in WWE, even winning the Tag Team Championship seven times, they began their careers alongside a third on-screen ally: Gangrel.

The trio, known as The Brood, performed together between October 1998 and July 1999. In a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, Gangrel stated:

"To be honest, I would like that one-on-one match with Edge." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The 54-year-old legend is still an active in-ring performer, albeit has not worked for WWE since 2007. He further explained why it would be fitting to face the 11-time world champion:

"I started there with him, I'd like to finish it with him, the Gangrel character," Gangrel continued. "The vampire character started in Puerto Rico, but Gangrel [in] WWE, what everybody knows me as, I think I would like to do one more match with Edge. That would be cool."

Tranchellvania 🎃 @TJ_Tranchell @WillQuintanaNW I know this lead to greater things for Edge and Christian, but I loved The Brood. @WillQuintanaNW I know this lead to greater things for Edge and Christian, but I loved The Brood. https://t.co/B5vsvnngCh

With Edge reiterating time and time again about not having a lot of time left in his career and preferring to retire from the in-ring competition in Canada, perhaps one last reunion with Christian and Gangrel would not only be poetic, but also a fan service.

