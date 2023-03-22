Kevin Owens could turn on Sami Zayn if AEW star returns to WWE

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have finally reunited on the Road to WrestleMania after weeks of suspense. However, could their latest run together end prematurely due to the return of one AEW star?

The talent is none other than multi-time world champion Chris Jericho. Now, one The Ocho has claimed a few times that he is unlikely to return to the global juggernaut, but there is a famous saying in the pro wrestling business - Never Say Never. So how could Jericho find himself in the middle of the Owens and Zayn saga?

It has been officially announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39. Many expect the Canadian duo to end their feud with The Bloodline on a high note, but what if Jey and Jimmy Uso emerge victorious?

The Prizefighter could start losing his patience with his long-time frenemy and that could be escalated by Chris Jericho's surprising return to WWE, maybe later this year.

The current AEW star has a history with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, including an eventful alliance with the latter. He could look to create a rift between the former Universal Champion and Sami Zayn with his mind games.

Zayn could then question Jericho and Owens' relationship, resulting in The Prizefighter showing his true colors by attacking his close friend, turning heel in the process. The former Bloodline member could embark on a lengthy feud against the two heels, possibly culminating at WrestleMania 40.

One AEW star got emotional after Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's recent reunion

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, All Elite Wrestling star Mark Henry stated that the "feel-good moment" after Owens and Zayn reunited made him "almost cry."

He highlighted all the positive aspects of the storyline and even compared it to the ending of Disney movies.

"There's very few times you get the feel-good moment to where it makes you almost cry. Like the movie when the dog saves the baby. It's just like Disney, you know? The Disney finish! That was the Disney finish last night, man. I found myself going [deep breath] 'Whoa, that was heavy.' It was redemption, It was forgiveness, It was grace. Mercy."

It will be interesting to see what is in store for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the sports entertainment juggernaut this year.

Do you think Zayn and Owens will have a lengthy alliance this time around? Let us know in the comments section below.

