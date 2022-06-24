"The guys were more coarse, insensitive" - Konnan thinks popular AEW tag team wouldn't have made it in 90s wrestling

Former WCW United States Champion Konnan has weighed in with his opinion of current AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks. Despite liking the duo, the veteran doesn't believe they would've made it in the 1990s.

K-Dog was a prominent name during the 90s, he was an incredibly versatile performer who could fit in with almost any promotion. Whether it be in Mexican entities like CMLL and AAA, hardcore promotions like ECW, or major American companies like WCW or WWE.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan recalled a conversation he had with Matt Hardy about The Bucks. He believes the harshness of the business 30 years ago would have been too much for them.

“First of all let me just say one thing, back in our day, that’s why when I saw Matt hardy at TripleMania I told him ‘bro, I was loving s*** you’re doing with The Young Bucks’ because it’s based on reality. I don’t know if The Young Bucks would have made it in the 90s, because the guys were more coarse, insensitive, a lot of bullying, you know they went off Twitter a couple of times. [5:47-6:10]

Staying on the social media note, K-Dog added that it would be very difficult for anyone to get him to leave Twitter because, quite simply, he doesn't care what people think.

"It would be very hard to get me off Twitter at all. I don’t think there’s anything that would get me off because I don’t really give a s***, but everybody has different sensibilities and I love Matt and Nick to death, two of the nicest guys in the business, but anyways I told Matt Hardy ‘yo I was loving the s*** you were doing with The Young Bucks.’” [6:11-6:32]

The Young Bucks have been one of the figure-heads of the new generation of performers, and have gone on to be a defining acts of the modern era through their unique offense and character.

Konnan accompanied The Young Bucks to the ring at a recent AAA event

Despite being from two different generations, Konnan and The Young Bucks have a lot of respect for each other. The WCW legend even accompanied Matt and Nick Jackson to the ring for a recent match of theirs.

At the first "TripleMania" event of the year for Mexican promotion AAA, The Young Bucks took on the AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo and a returning Rey Fenix in the main event.

Before the match, Konnan made a surprise appearance by joining The Bucks and walking them to the ring. K-Dog must have been a good luck charm for the current AEW Tag Team Champions as they ended up emerging victorious.

It's unclear at the time of writing whether or not this will be a regular partnership when the Jackson brothers travel to Mexico, but with the respect these two parties have for each other, don't be surprised if they join forces again in the future.

